Georgia State

The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Young Edge Rusher from DeBoer's Alma Mater

While Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football coaches leave no recruiting rock unturned, uncovering this particular player wasn't all that complicated. On Monday, the Huskies offered Zach Durfee, a promising 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt freshman edge rusher from the University of Sioux Falls — where DeBoer was a record-breaking wide receiver and won three national championships as coach.
SEATTLE, WA
Marconews.com

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (12-15) visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday to battle the Indiana Pacers (14-13). Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat lost to the San Antonio...
MIAMI, FL

