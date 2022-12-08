Read full article on original website
Pretty Natural
2d ago
I don’t recommend women to work at a prison especially if you are unattractive. They are con artist and if you are not strong that is not the job for you. If you don’t turn heads in the real world ask your self why am I beautiful now.
B DUB
2d ago
She wasn't part of the crew that's why she got caught. There's a small group that can bring in contraband and not get caught. If you work at a prison sit back look around and keep your ears open and you will know who they are.
Jeff Weaver
1d ago
well now she can get real close to prisoners. she will be living with them. I hope they throw the book at her and give her a max sentence
