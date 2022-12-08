ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Comments / 37

Pretty Natural
2d ago

I don’t recommend women to work at a prison especially if you are unattractive. They are con artist and if you are not strong that is not the job for you. If you don’t turn heads in the real world ask your self why am I beautiful now.

Reply(9)
23
B DUB
2d ago

She wasn't part of the crew that's why she got caught. There's a small group that can bring in contraband and not get caught. If you work at a prison sit back look around and keep your ears open and you will know who they are.

Reply
5
Jeff Weaver
1d ago

well now she can get real close to prisoners. she will be living with them. I hope they throw the book at her and give her a max sentence

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Violent Felon Admits to Gun Crime

(Michigan City, IN) - A man with a violent criminal history has admitted to illegal possession of a gun in Michigan City. Alsiah Spikes, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in La Porte Superior Court 1 to Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. According to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Trial for woman accused of murdering boyfriend postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of a South Bend woman accused of shooting to death her boyfriend in front of her children in April has been postponed. 28-year-old MarqishaThomas was expected to stand trial beginning Monday. But the trial has been postponed due to court congestion. A new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Murder Suspect Back in Custody

(Michigan City, IN) - A murder trial is back on in Michigan City. Hakim Qualls, 20, has been returned to the La Porte County Jail where he was being held on a $1 million bond. He’s accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dareon Brown in December of 2018.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fugitive Allegedly Found with Meth

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man could be asking for drug treatment underneath his Christmas tree. Fred Coon, 57, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, he was approached by police over a week ago behind a...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Drug Related Arrest at Bar

(La Porte, IN) - A man arrested at a bar in La Porte could be looking at prison time. Jeremy Looney, 41, of Westville is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police went to Casey’s Lanes last week after...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Yoder Child Neglect Trial Postponed

(La Porte, IN) - Judah Morgan’s mother, Mary Yoder, appeared in court Friday and received a continuance on her trial date. Yoder faces two counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failure to report abuse, all related to the October 2021 torture and murder of her son Judah at the hands of his father, Alan Morgan.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
MISHAWAKA, IN
WHIO Dayton

Police seize 128 stolen catalytic converters in Chicago suburb

GLENWOOD, Ill. — Police in a suburb south of Chicago seized 128 stolen catalytic converters in a chop shop bust, authorities said Friday. According to a news release from the Glenwood Police Department, officers and detectives said the value of the stolen catalytic converters was approximately $54,000. Officers also...
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

Two same-day vehicle stops for infractions lead to arrests

If you have drugs, stolen guns or are wanted on a warrant, you’d better make sure you’re obeying the traffic laws in South Bend. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when an officer stopped a vehicle for an infraction near Olive and Roger Streets. The driver, Blake Kimbrough, 23, was arrested on charges including theft and possession of a controlled substance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
SOUTH BEND, IN
cwbchicago.com

No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal

Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy