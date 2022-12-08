The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance.Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.Despite the long-running #FindSarm appeal to highlight her case, no details have emerged as to the whereabouts of the former flight attendant.Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, have previously travelled to the Caribbean island as...

15 DAYS AGO