ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Gillian Sisley

'Bratty' 12-Year-Old Refuses to Share Room with 'Smelly' Grandma

Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?. Photo byPhoto by Eduardo Barrios on UnsplashonUnsplash. While the average person gets to go through life making conscious choices for themselves, there are certain things they won’t get any say in. One of the major ones is who they share DNA with.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
iheart.com

10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
The Independent

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance.Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.Despite the long-running #FindSarm appeal to highlight her case, no details have emerged as to the whereabouts of the former flight attendant.Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, have previously travelled to the Caribbean island as...
12tomatoes.com

Girl Gets Revenge On High School Bully While Dining At Red Robin

High school bullying is one of those things that may seem harmless in the moment but the mark that it leaves on people is a hard one to remove. You could be decades removed from high school and still shudder at the memories. If you are someone who has always wanted to get revenge on the people who bullied you way back when this video is sure to be appealing.
TheDailyBeast

An Overflowing Bathtub Stuffed with Clothes Hid Two Kids’ Bodies from the NYPD

The troubled New York City mother accused of stabbing her two young sons to death—then concealing their bodies under a pile of clothes in a bathtub filled with water—may have done so because she believed they were possessed by demons, her heartbroken family revealed Sunday. The bodies of the boys—Daishawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Canada, 11 months old—were found by Canada’s father on Saturday night at a family shelter in the Bronx, police told the New York Post. The gruesome discovery came nearly an hour after cops brought their mother, Dimone “Brenda” Fleming, to the hospital.“Despite the officers’ best efforts,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Posh and practical gifts to effortlessly upgrade the bathroom

(BPT) - Looking for an inspired gift this holiday season? With more time spent at home, people are looking to add comfort and luxury to their homes — and especially their bathrooms. Modern, luxurious fixtures for the bathroom will surprise and delight even the most discerning person on your list.
Herald Community Newspapers

What would your eulogy say?

(BPT) - We plan ahead for the things in life we look forward to — the birth of a baby, weddings, vacations and holidays. It doesn’t come as naturally to plan for our funeral. It’s easier to avoid the conversation altogether. But, by discussing your personal wishes for your final arrangements, you can protect your loved ones from having to make difficult decisions in a time of immense grief, and potentially ease their financial obligations.
MySanAntonio

Don’t Give Your Adult Kids Your House

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Adding an adult child to your house deed, or giving them the home outright, might seem like a smart thing to do. It usually isn’t. Transferring your house to your kids while you’re alive may avoid probate, the court process that otherwise...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy