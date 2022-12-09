Hickman boys wrestling narrowly defeats Cavaliers; Spartans girls basketball dominates at home

During Missouri’s 95-67 loss to No. 6 Kansas, the Jayhawks tripled the Tigers’ assist total, tallying 24 to Missouri’s eight, while committing seven fewer turnovers (14 to MU’s 21). It was a complete 360 for the Tigers, as Dennis Gates’ team came into the contest recording 20-plus assists in seven of its nine games and forcing the nation’s third-most turnovers per game with 21.3. In the latest edition of the longtime Border War, the Tigers losing the assist-to-turnover-ratio battle was just a microcosm of areas the Jayhawks excelled in that had played a key role in the Tigers’ undefeated start to the season.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO