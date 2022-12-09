Read full article on original website
via.news
USD/EUR Falls By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 4.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:12 EST on Saturday, 10 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.069% up from its 52-week low and 9.473% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Copper Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Historically, copper prices have been a leading indicator of economic growth. The latest data from the World Bank indicates that global economic growth could reach 4% in 2021. That’s a strong performance, and the copper market’s future looks promising.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Payments Are Coming Your Way Before the Year Ends
Nearly 20 states approved stimulus payments in one form or another in 2022, and residents in a dozen of them are still waiting for their money. If you live in one of the following 12 states and you...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
via.news
Coffee Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 3.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Monday, 12 December, Coffee (KC) is $156.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 766, 96.16% below its average volume of 19974.23. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,394.93. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.96% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Platinum Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.29% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 12 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,005.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12078, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656579295.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions.
via.news
Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 31.48% in 10 sessions from $4.32 at 2022-12-05, to $2.96 at 13:55 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.3% to $11,037.54, following the last session’s downward trend.
msn.com
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
swineweb.com
Hogs Down Sharply on Economic Fears, Pork Firmer
Hog futures are sharply lower this morning, taking direction from the stock market. Equity futures are treating good news as bad news (seeing more Fed tightening) and anticipating a recession in 2023 that would nick meat demand. For today at least, the hogs are buying into the story. The 12/02 CME Lean Hog Index was $82.79, down by another 8 cents. The average negotiated cash hog price this morning is $82.133 on a carcass basis.
via.news
QCR Holdings And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – QCR Holdings (QCRH), ServiceNow (NOW), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
