Is The Snyderverse Done For Good?

By Hannah Saulic
 3 days ago

In some shocking DC movies news, The Hollywood Reporter claimed "Wonder Woman 3" (which would have starred Gal Gadot and been directed by Patty Jenkins) was reportedly being shelved in “its current incarnation.” It was also said that DC is mulling shuttering the DCEU continuity in favor of starting a new shared universe, among numerous other claims. James Gunn has since responded to the news, but the DC Studios head didn’t exactly clarify anything.

In this video, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell and Hannah Saulic discuss the probability and effects of the end of the DCEU as we’ve known it, and potentially saying goodbye to the actors Zack Snyder cast as his “Justice League” members (including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill as Superman).

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro
01:57 - What Reportedly Happened To ‘Wonder Woman 3’
03:15 - Is Gal Gadot Saying Goodbye to Wonder Woman?
05:30 - Is Henry Cavill’s Superman Done After ‘The Flash’?
07:12 - Ways DC Could Leave The Door Open To Snyderverse Actors/Characters
12:54 - Ben Affleck’s Batman Reportedly Cut Out of ‘Aquaman 2’ And What That Means
18:00 - Sean’s Message to "Release The Snyder Cut" Fans
19:48 - The Good News Is...

