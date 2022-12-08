Read full article on original website
The steep cost of success: Female executives don’t like to admit they pay for domestic help, but here’s why that secret is hurting everyone
Childcare, housekeeper, and a personal assistant: Women are paying big bucks for support at home in order to reach the C-Suite.
Bullies in white coats? 'Too many' health care workers experience toxic workplaces, studies show
Doctors, nurses and others may be trained to treat patients with compassion and respect, but too many are treating each other — meaning their colleagues — with disrespect, studies have found.
The number of stay-at-home dads is growing in the US. It's a sign that gender roles in corporate America are more flexible than ever.
The trend of dads trading the office for the kids' carpool might be a sign that gender roles aren't as restrictive as they once were.
Climate change is not what South Africans see as their main problem: a survey breaks it down
Climate change is a major threat to food production, and is displacing people and increasing the risks to health globally. Addressing climate change requires vast resources, including financial investment to decarbonise economies and produce food sustainably. Above all, it requires international cooperation and commitment – based on an accurate understanding of the relevant issues.
Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future
Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
ceoworld.biz
Why socialising should not be shelved in the new world of work
With inflation soaring and across-the-board price hikes dominating the headlines, many companies are cracking down on perks to save money. Tech giant Google recently told senior managers to limit employee travel and social events in a bid to reduce costs and shore up its position ahead of a potential economic slowdown.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Violence against women is staggeringly high in South Africa - a different way of thinking about it is needed
South Africa has notoriously high levels of violence against women. The latest police figures show that 10,818 rape cases were reported in the first quarter of 2022. The country has among the highest rape incidence in the world. How can gender-based violence in the country be reduced?. It’s important to...
Female artists earn less than men. Coming from a diverse cultural background incurs even more of a penalty – but there is good news, too
Artists all over the world, regardless of their gender, earn considerably less than professionals in occupations requiring similar levels of education and qualifications. But there’s an additional income penalty for artists who are female. In an analysis of gender differences in the incomes of professional artists in Australia that we undertook in 2020, we found the creative incomes of women were 30% less than those of men. This is true even after allowing for differences in such things as hours worked, education and training, time spent in childcare and so on. This income penalty on women artists was greater than...
Keegan calls for ‘big dose of transparency’ when teaching contested issues
The Education Secretary has called for a “big dose of transparency” when teaching contested political issues in schools.Gillian Keegan said, “common sense” is needed when it comes to sharing classroom materials and deciding what is “age appropriate”, as she insisted parents should have full sight of what their children are being taught.She also suggested some institutions have “lost their way” on debating “difficult issues”, with further progress needed on ensuring the “balance” is right.Appearing before the Commons Education Committee, Ms Keegan was warned schools must not “impose political views” on children.Tory MP Miriam Cates claimed that many pupils are being...
intheknow.com
Latina employees continue to face a wage gap that’s barely improved since 1989
For 2022, the Equal Pay Day coalition took up a more inclusive methodology to calculate the wage gap more accurately. The first Equal Pay Day was started in 1996 to raise awareness about the gender wage gap between men and women. The average working woman needs to work, full-time, to March 15 to match the pay of an average working man. Over the years, it has become clear that the gap varies among different communities, so other Equal Pay Days have been added to reflect the fact that many women of color have to work much longer into the year to catch up with the pay rates for white men.
psychreg.org
‘Men’s Rights are Human Rights’: Theme for Human Rights Day on 10th December
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights unequivocally declares, “Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, [or] sex.”. Each year, this historic document is celebrated on Human Rights Day, observed around the world on...
MedicalXpress
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide, finds new series of studies
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are fundamental influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, according to a new four-paper series published in The Lancet. Lead author, Professor Delan Devakumar, UCL, says "Racism and xenophobia exist in every modern society and have profound...
Phys.org
Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement: Report
Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
Everything you need to know about gender pronouns at work
It is increasingly common for professionals of all stripes to include a line in their digital signatures, below their name or title, indicating what gender pronoun they use. That may read something like "she/her/hers" or "they/them/theirs," and specifies how an individual wants to be addressed other than by their name. For some people who are gender nonbinary, or transgender, being misgendered can cause discomfort and anxiety. Advocates stress how important it is that companies develop policies around personal pronoun-use as part of their inclusion efforts, in part so LGBTQ people feel safe at work.More simply, it's a matter of respecting everyone...
MedicalXpress
Neurocomputational evidence that conflicting motives govern our sense of fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
MedicalXpress
Changing feelings can boost creativity for conventional thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
#WeAllGrow Latina Partners With Indeed in Honor of Latina Equal Pay Day
Latina Equal Pay Day is on Dec. 8, and to commemorate this important day, #WeAllGrow Latina partnered with Indeed to bring the issue to the forefront and create lasting change. "Our partnership with Indeed focuses on supporting Latinas in the workplace," says Vanessa Santos Fein, co-CEO of #WeAllGrow Latina. Through a virtual panel that took place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Santos Fein explains how thought leaders and economy builders came together to share actionable tips on how one can grow in their career, negotiate for better wages, and address the ways that Latinas can position themselves to own the table.
myscience.org
Psychological burdern of everyday discrimination
Everyday discrimination could be contributing up to half of the burden of psychological distress among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults, according to a first-of-its-kind study by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU). Thirty per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience high or very high psychological...
