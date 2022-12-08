ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

WCVB

Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Holy Cross fans reflect as magical season comes to an end

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross football team saw its undefeated run come to an end in the FCS Division I Quarterfinal on Saturday, falling to South Dakota State by a final score of 42-21. As the game played out in South Dakota, Crusaders fans cheered on their team from Worcester, many of them gathering for a watch party at District Wood Fired Kitchen.
WORCESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

Doreen Scanlon Leaving ABC 6

News Anchor Doreen Scanlon is leaving ABC 6. Scanlon made the announcement Monday morning. “I have some ‘news’ of my own to share…After nearly 16 years, I am moving on from [ABC 6]“ said Scanlon. “Spending every morning with our viewers has truly been an honor; I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your home and to be part of your day. I will really miss that. More to come.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Tufts Daily

Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk

Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
MEDFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
BOSTON, MA
hockomocksports.com

2022-2023 Hockomock Boys Hockey Preview

Last season is not one to remember for Attleboro. The Bombardiers finished winless and had only eight goals in 18 games. New head coach Gary Warren will hope to find more firepower in front of goal and more depth with three forward lines and three defensive pairings as Attleboro tries to get back into the mix for a tournament berth.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
Boston Globe

Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway

Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
EVERETT, MA
vanyaland.com

RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston to consider giving voting rights to some immigrants in local elections

Less than a month after voting to ask the legislature to expand municipal voting rights to 16- and 17-year olds, the Boston City Council Monday braced for potentially extending voting rights to yet-to-be-determined categories of immigrants with a hearing, setting up a political debate that will reverberate beyond Boston for the coming new year.
BOSTON, MA
lazytrips.com

Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?

Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts

Are you looking for some fantastic places to cool off in the summer? Look no further! Let’s explore the top swimming holes in Massachusetts. Get ready for the best family outing, whether you want to swim in a renowned pond, wade near a waterfall, or both. Let’s dive in!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

