NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.

WINSLOW, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO