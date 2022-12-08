Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River
NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
norfolkneradio.com
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants, meth charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk woman for warrants as well as meth charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Dec. 9, around 1:13 p.m. they were called to a residence in the area of 11th St. and Phillip Ave. on a complaint of a female squatting (occupying without owning or renting) in the residence and was refusing to leave.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
kscj.com
SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED
THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.
kmaland.com
Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
