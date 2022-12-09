Rockdale named Ingleside's Hunter Hamrick as its athletic director and head football coach at the district's board meeting on Monday morning. Hamrick has been at Ingleside since 2016, compiling a record of 32-43 with four playoff appearances. Before landing his first head coaching job the former Bremond standout was Rockdale's offensive coordinator under Jeff Miller.

ROCKDALE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO