3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
NFL world reacts to shocking Bill Belichick & Pam Anderson story
Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is apparently a big fan of actress and model Pamela Anderson. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, speaking on Monday night’s episode of The Manningcast, revealed a hilarious Belichick Pro Bowl selection during his playing career that centered on Anderson. “Pamela Anderson-Bill...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Rams announce Baker Mayfield plans
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a stunning comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last week thanks to the late-game heroics of Baker Mayfield, who joined the team just two days earlier. Now, Mayfield has officially been installed as the team’s starting quarterback. “Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that QB John Wolford has Read more... The post Rams announce Baker Mayfield plans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Struggles against Niners
Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the massive volume, Brady had little luck moving the ball, and his one TD pass to Russell Gage came in the third quarter after the Buccaneers were already staring at a 35-0 deficit. Tampa Bay's difficulty running the ball continues to force the 45-year-old QB to try and do everything himself. Brady's attempted 50 or more passes five times this season, and 40-plus in 10 of the last 11 games, but he hasn't reached 300 passing yards since Week 8. He likely won't have the luxury of slowing down Week 15 during a showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
CFB bowl betting: Confidence pool rankings
You can't make it to every holiday party with the same spirit, and you can't bet on every bowl game with the same confidence. Nor should you. However, a bowl confidence pool is a nice way to keep you engaged on a Tuesday afternoon or at the end of a Christmas movie marathon late on a Thursday night.
Cavaliers mourn the loss of former head coach
Former Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach Paul Silas has died at the age of 79.
5 takeaways from The Match 7: Rory/Tiger vs. Thomas/Spieth
In terms of golfing star power, Saturday night's seventh version of The Match in Tampa, Florida, was about as good as it gets. The star-studded duo of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy faced off against the dominant American team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole better-ball exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief.
Beasley ends retirement, signs with Bills' practice squad
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and signing with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Beasley will likely be promoted to the gameday roster in short order, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The 33-year-old retired in October, a month after signing with the Tampa...
Browns' Cooper active vs. Bengals
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is active for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper was limited in practice during the week as he continues to deal with a hip injury. He was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cooper suffered the ailment toward...
Jaguars' Lawrence to play Sunday vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after missing the first two sessions of the week due to a toe injury. The 2021 first overall pick went down awkwardly after being sacked late in...
Sources: Deebo avoids major ankle injury after being carted off vs. Bucs
The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury after he was carted off the field during Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. San Francisco initially announced that Samuel injured his knee but later ruled him...
NFL Playoff Picture - Week 14: Postseason seeds, projected draft order
NFL Playoff Picture is a weekly look at the teams jockeying to secure their shot to make it to Super Bowl LVII. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens all won Sunday to keep their spots as the AFC's top three seeds. Baltimore earned the more impressive victory, edging the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road despite playing without an injured Lamar Jackson. The Ravens also saw Tyler Huntley, who started at quarterback in place of Jackson, enter concussion protocol midway through the contest. However, the club still found a way to beat its division rivals thanks to a big game from J.K. Dobbins.
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 15, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on...
