Daily Mail

Britons say William and Kate are better at embodying our values than Harry and Meghan, poll shows

By Isabelle Staney For The Daily Mail
 4 days ago

William and Kate represent the values of Britain better than Harry and Meghan, a poll has revealed.

When asked to choose which of the couples best represents British values, more than half of respondents (54 per cent) chose the Prince and Princess of Wales compared to just 7 per cent who chose Harry and Meghan.

The survey of British adults by People's Polling for GB News found a considerable difference between age groups.

In the pensioner age group, 70 per cent chose William and Kate and only 2 per cent chose Harry and Meghan. But the younger generations were more split as 13 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds chose the Sussexes.

Professor and pollster Matt Goodwin said: ‘When it comes to the ongoing feud between the younger members of the Royal Family, there is no doubt whatsoever that William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are seen by a majority of the country as best representing the values of Britain.

‘Unfortunately for Harry and Meghan, they are barely on the radar.’ Just 22 per cent of those polled had a positive view of Harry and Meghan.

The poll also asked whether Lady Susan Hussey should have resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was really from. Just under half (45 per cent) said they thought resigning was the right decision.

One in four thought Harry and Meghan should be banned from King Charles III’s coronation, but 39 per cent thought the couple should be allowed to attend.

Comments / 17

Mom TORDOFF
3d ago

because the markles have no values only the endless drone of..poor rich me..sad rich me..insulted rich me..life's unfair to rich me... they see insults and slights in everything, everyone and anything they have contact with.

Reply
8
Rose78
3d ago

Is anyone surprised! The UK media should be ashamed of the hit job of negativity of Harry and Megan. Also, Kate and William got a pass because they were protected by Royals.

Reply
3
