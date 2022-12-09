There is a lack of information regarding the actual use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA) in modern community practice for patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), despite recent national guidelines recommending these medications. The purpose of this study was to compare the effectiveness of SGLT2i against GLP-1 RA in treating people with T2D and ASCVD in a representative sample of US healthcare settings. Data from electronic health records were collected from January 2018 through March 2021 from 88 healthcare systems in the United States that were part of Cerner Real World Data. Adults with both ASCVD and T2D were excluded if they were on more than 1 glucose-lowering drug, had end-stage renal disease, or were in stage 5 of chronic kidney disease.

