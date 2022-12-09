Read full article on original website
Low lung cancer screening rates show an opportunity to save lives
American Lung Association’s report examines toll of lung cancer state-by-state, underscores urgent need for more people to be screened. The 2022 “State of Lung Cancer” report shows that only 5.8% of eligible Americans have been screened for lung cancer, and some states have screening rates as low as 1%. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report, released recently, highlights how the toll of lung cancer varies by state and examines key indicators throughout the U.S. including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
The Worst Job In Washington? Dems Struggle To Find Senate Campaign Head
Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch is only making the hardest job in American politics worse.
Chuck Schumer: Senate Likely To Take Up Last-Ditch Effort On Bill To Prevent Another Jan. 6
A bipartisan update to the Electoral Count Act is likely to be in Congress’ must-pass end-of-year budget legislation, the Senate majority leader said.
Poll shows Americans split on confidence in newly elected House
Americans are split pretty much right down the middle when it comes to how confident they are in the newly elected Republican majority in the House of Representatives.
Drug Choice Might Matter for Patients With Macular Degeneration
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One of the two most common drugs used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) appears better than the other, a new, small study suggests. Among 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration, 50% of those treated with aflibercept (Eylea) could be weaned off the drug after one year, compared with only 17% of those treated with bevacizumab (Avastin), researchers found. "The results from...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Melanoma Patients Who Fail Standard Meds May Have Another Option
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds. Researchers found that the therapy doubled the amount of time melanoma patients lived without their skin cancer progressing, versus a long-used drug called ipilimumab (Yervoy). The approach, called tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, harnesses the natural tumor-fighting ability...
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
KXLY
1.3 Million Older Women Still Receive Cervical Cancer Screening-Related Services
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While annual use of cervical cancer screening-associated services is decreasing in the Medicare fee-for-service population, more than 1.3 million older women received these services in 2019, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Jin Qin, Sc.D., from...
Dexcom Receives FDA Clearance for G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System
– The FDA has cleared Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system in the U.S. for people with all types of diabetes ages two years and older, giving more people than ever access to a powerfully simple diabetes management solution. – Cleared as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system,...
physiciansweekly.com
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and SGLT2 Inhibitors Cure Diabetes and CVD
There is a lack of information regarding the actual use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA) in modern community practice for patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), despite recent national guidelines recommending these medications. The purpose of this study was to compare the effectiveness of SGLT2i against GLP-1 RA in treating people with T2D and ASCVD in a representative sample of US healthcare settings. Data from electronic health records were collected from January 2018 through March 2021 from 88 healthcare systems in the United States that were part of Cerner Real World Data. Adults with both ASCVD and T2D were excluded if they were on more than 1 glucose-lowering drug, had end-stage renal disease, or were in stage 5 of chronic kidney disease.
Comments / 0