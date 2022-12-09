Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row
Keldon Johnson scored 21 points and blocked a late shot by Donovan Mitchell as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-111
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Breaks Silence On Why Suns Players Were Mad After Zion Williamson's Late Windmill Dunk
Cameron Payne has opened up on the controversial Zion Williamson dunk on Friday night, where the New Orleans Pelicans star went for a late windmill dunk that sent every fan at Smoothie King Center into a frenzy, but not everybody shared that joy with him. After the game was over,...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings may be interested in Kyle Kuzma, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam
December 15th is a key date for the NBA trade market, as 74 additional players who signed extensions this summer become trade eligible. This makes it easier for teams to match salaries in deals, and since it aligns with teams being a third of the way through the season and teams are figuring out whether they're buyers or sellers, it often marks the beginning of the NBA trade season.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Watch: Trevor Lawrence brutally taunts Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Yardbarker
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
LMS Cardinal basketball caps off 2022 season with 2-2 split vs. Parma Western
COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams capped off their 2022 season Monday night with a visit from Interstate 8 rival Parma Western for one more night of action on the hardwood. Coldwater finished the night 2-2, taking a win in both the “A” contests to cap off a stellar...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' SpringHill Company Is Reportedly Taken Seriously In Hollywood: "Now, There's A LeBron Era"
When LeBron James moved to Los Angeles to become a Laker following the end of his second stint with the Cavaliers, there were rumors about his priorities. Some thought he was more invested in becoming a part of the movie business than winning more championships, and he proved them wrong almost immediately by winning it all with the team in 2020.
Yardbarker
Watch: Broncos, Chiefs have to be separated after game
Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs players had to be separated at the end of KC’s 34-28 win over Denver in Week 14 on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes executed a couple of kneel downs to run off the final time on the clock. As time expired and the game ended, players got into it. You can see Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett yelling at his players to move out of the way. Andy Reid was seen getting in the mix as well.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan
LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
Rangers win 4-3 in OT to end Devils' 11-game road win streak
Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3, snapping the Devils' 11-game road win streak
Yardbarker
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Just Became The First NFL QB To Ever Do This
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continued asserting their dominance in Week 14 as they went on the road and decimated their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. Philadelphia won the game 48-22, taking control in the first quarter on their first drive of the game and never relinquishing the lead after that.
Yardbarker
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Lakers Defeating Pistons: "Lakers Are A Trade Away From Being Contenders."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has had a slow start to the season, but it seems as though they are turning things around slowly but surely. They have recently defeated the Detroit Pistons, which stopped a 3-game losing streak. A lot of fans reacted to the Los...
Yardbarker
NFL's half a million dollar fine against Cam Jordan, Saints adds insult to injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $50,000 by the NFL for faking an injury during Tampa Bay's 17-16 win on Monday night. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jordan criticized the fine, saying, "Most expensive fine to date from the NFL... added stressor for no reason." Jordan...
Yardbarker
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
When talking about the wealthiest NBA players ever, you would usually think of guys such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, or Shaquille O'Neal. However, one guy that is in that company, despite being far from an NBA household name, is a former Milwaukee Buck, Junior Bridgeman. NBA career.
Chris Bassitt signs big contract with AL East team
The New York Mets’ offseason additions more or less shut the door on Chris Bassitt returning to the team, but the veteran right-hander found another contender to land with Monday. Bassitt agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, as first reported by Jeff Passan...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Comments / 0