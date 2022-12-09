Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
Rihanna Makes Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List With $1.4 Billion Net Worth & Fenty Empire
Rihanna was named one of the many powerful women on this year’s “100 Most Powerful Women” list for Forbes, which was announced today. The Grammy Award winner earned a spot on the list by amassing billionaire status through her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. According to the publication, the musician’s company — co-owned with LVMH — gained over $550 million in revenue in 2020. Rihanna herself has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. This isn’t Rihanna’s only pursuit that won her a spot on the list, which was determined by four metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. Of...
How Christian Dior Changed The World Of Fashion
Christian Dior has long been revered as one of the most significant and influential fashion designers in the world, whose creations have stood the test of time. He founded his eponymous fashion house on the principles of classic and timeless fashion, with a focus on embracing femininity in a post-World War 2 world. Dior's undeniable mark on the fashion industry is responsible for ushering in what will forever be considered the "Golden Age of Couture" (via Dior).
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines in White Louis Vuitton Gown & Chrome Pumps at White House State Dinner
French first lady Brigitte Macron and her husband, the current President of France Emmanuel Macron, joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden at last night’s White House state dinner. The event marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Dressed in Louis Vuitton, Brigitte wore a classic white column dress. The ensemble featured silver trim around the neck and waist. Brigitte carried a silver clutch and also sported silver hoops to match the sparkling details on her gown. On her feet, Brigitte sported silver pumps with pointed toes and a reflective metallic sheen. The pair was accompanied by...
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Chrissy Teigen Thinks Pink in Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner
Chrissy Teigen arrived at the White House state dinner on Thursday in Washington, wearing an elegant pink off-the-shoulder gown. Teigen’s floor-length gown details included a strapless design with ruffled detail on the bodice. The gown also had voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long train. The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, complemented her ensemble with a pair of black opera gloves.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Teigen coordinated the look with a black clutch adorned with a crystal-embellished bow. The...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
Looking for James Cameron at tonight's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere? Good luck
James Cameron, who revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, has been traveling worldwide to promote "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Arthur Elgort Talks Fashion, Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and New Show
Seated in a director’s chair in the Staley-Wise gallery Thursday night surrounded by photos from his countless shoots, Arthur Elgort surmised his body of work. “It’s a lot of jobs. And I could do a million jobs again,” he said. “I’m only good at photography. That’s because I don’t do anything else. You wouldn’t want to be my wife — it’s boring.”More from WWDA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Inside the Fairchild Museum: A Pop-Up Exhibition in Tribeca His career, of course, is anything but that, having traversed the globe capturing striking images of...
Inside Karl Lagerfeld’s New ‘Digital Driven’ Denim Brand
The Karl Lagerfeld brand is putting its stamp on denim. The G-III Apparel-owned namesake brand of the late Chanel designer introduced Karl Lagerfeld Jeans on Thursday, adding to its extensive product range that covers ready-to-wear, footwear, small leather goods, fragrances and eyewear. Geared toward the “first generation of true digital natives,” the men’s and women’s line applies Karl Lagerfeld signatures such as K-shaped stitching to youthful, streetwear-inspired designs that balance masculine and feminine for fluid concepts designed to be mixed and matched. “As the world of Karl Lagerfeld continues to expand, we’re excited to grow our portfolio with the launch of Karl...
theindustry.fashion
Antoine Arnault named Christian Dior SE’s new CEO
Christian Dior SE, the listed company that owns the bulk of the Arnault family's stake in LVMH, has named Antoine Arnault as its new Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of the Board. Antoine Arnault is the eldest son of Bernard Arnault, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at LVMH. He...
Sabrina Elba Sees Stripes in Hooded Dress & Velvet Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Sabrina Elba stepped out in dynamic attire for the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the model posed in a vintage Christian Dior hooded dress, originally designed by John Galliano. Her black and red ensemble, styled by Shaquille Ross-Williams, featured a black midi-length sleeveless construction covered in strips of black and red striped feathers. A dark red shaggy hood finished the piece. Complementing Elba’s attire was a gold and diamond bangle, as well as a dark red velvet clutch covered in shiny black beaded crystals. When it came to footwear, Elba strapped into a slick set...
KTVZ
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, dies at 84
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the co-founder of one of the most prominent feminist magazines, has died, according to a funeral home in Georgia and her longtime colleague and friend Gloria Steinem. Hughes, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, died at the age of 84 on December 1 in Tampa, Florida, according to Sconiers...
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea
MILAN — Gucci has returned to its traditional show calendar, beginning with the menswear collection to be unveiled in Milan in January, kicking off the city’s fashion week, and on Tuesday the Italian luxury brand will reveal it will stage its cruise 2024 show in South Korea on May 15. The location, however, will be announced at a later stage.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China As reported, Gucci’s design office will continue to carry the direction of the house...
