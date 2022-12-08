Read full article on original website
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
niceville.com
Nine facing charges related to alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds
FLORIDA – Nine people are facing charges alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds from a higher education institution, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the unsealing of an indictment charging the nine individuals with conspiracy to...
Pasco County Sheriff spent over $32,000 trying to suppress videos of inmate abuse
There may be more costs for the county's taxpayers if PCSO has to pay for court fees.
FBI conducts ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large law enforcement presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
wild941.com
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman
Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
Polk County firefighter accused of stealing over $1,200 in payroll fraud
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a firefighter Friday after deputies said he was allegedly caught stealing money by falsifying his time card three different times.
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County gas station employee accused of stealing nearly $1k worth of scratch-off tickets
A gas station employee was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1,000 worth of lottery tickets from a RaceTrac store in Davenport.
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
wild941.com
New Port Richey Man Who Won $15M Has Been Identified
Ryan Doddridge Of New Port Richey is now a millionaire! He won $15M by playing the 300X the Cash Scratch-off game. Doddridge who is a lawyer claimed the games top prize and chose to receive his winnings as a one time payment of $10,430,000. According to lottery officials, the winning ticket came from the Publix located on US 19 North in Palm Harbor. The store will get a $30,000 commission after selling it. The 300X The Cash game made its debut in September and offers four top prizes of $15 million, which means there are three still left out there! Doddridge is a trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, and has claimed the prize for the organization.
Pasco Deputies Looking For Man Regarding An Incident With Juvenile
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning regarding an incident with a juvenile. Deputies say the man was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m. and
Argument between minors leads to 1 stabbed in Largo Central Park
One minor stabbed another on Sunday after an argument in Largo Central Park, according to the Largo Police Department.
Madeira Beach driver accused of killing woman in crosswalk on Treasure Island
Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.
fox13news.com
Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom. Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Deputies investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday in Lakeland. The crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Innovation Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. At around 7:15 a.m. deputies and Polk County Fire...
businessobserverfl.com
City to consider updated plan for $40M hotel; lawsuit to proceed if rejected again
Tampa’s City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 15, to again take up local real estate developer Punit Shah’s proposal to build a $40 million boutique hotel on Harbour Island. The proposal the council members will consider will differ from one heard in March, though the...
Bay News 9
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
WFTV
Photos: Polk County couple arrested; facing multiple charges for having firearms, PCSO says
Polk County couple arrested; facing multiple charges for having firearms, PCSO says Samuel Doolin, left, and Tiffany Beam, right, were arrested for illegally altering guns, Polk County Sheriff's Office said. (Polk County Sheriff's Office /Polk County Sheriff's Office)
