Nine facing charges related to alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds

FLORIDA – Nine people are facing charges alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds from a higher education institution, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the unsealing of an indictment charging the nine individuals with conspiracy to...
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman

Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
New Port Richey Man Who Won $15M Has Been Identified

Ryan Doddridge Of New Port Richey is now a millionaire! He won $15M by playing the 300X the Cash Scratch-off game. Doddridge who is a lawyer claimed the games top prize and chose to receive his winnings as a one time payment of $10,430,000. According to lottery officials, the winning ticket came from the Publix located on US 19 North in Palm Harbor. The store will get a $30,000 commission after selling it. The 300X The Cash game made its debut in September and offers four top prizes of $15 million, which means there are three still left out there! Doddridge is a trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, and has claimed the prize for the organization.
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
