IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa track and field opened its 2023 indoor season with 15 titles and five top 10 all-time finishes at Saturday’s Jimmy Grant Invitational. “With this meet you never really know, coming off of Thanksgiving break, where people are at, but we’ve had a great fall. I expected some really good performances,” Coach Woody said. “I thought we stepped up and actually outperformed what my expectations were, which is a good thing because I usually have pretty high expectations.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO