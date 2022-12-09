ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Clark Earns B1G Player of the Week Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday. This marks Clark’s 14th weekly award from the conference, which is fourth-most in B1G history. She also won the award last week. Clark...
3 Hawkeyes Named Associated Press All-America

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell l has been named first-team All-America by The Associated Press, while senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor were second-team AP All-America selections. With the AP All-America team announcement, Campbell earns Consensus All-America status, as...
Hawkeyes Swim 6 Top-Ten Program Performances

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving swam a total of six individual and team top-10 program performances against Iowa State in Friday’s Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series meet at the CRWC Natatorium. Iowa fell just short of the Cyclones, 144-156. The Hawkeyes began...
Iowa Football Awards Announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior tight end Sam LaPorta were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players as the Iowa football program announced its 2022 team awards. Campbell (Cedar Falls, Iowa) earns the honor for the second consecutive season. He has...
Hawkeyes Post 15 Wins at Jimmy Grant Invite

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa track and field opened its 2023 indoor season with 15 titles and five top 10 all-time finishes at Saturday’s Jimmy Grant Invitational. “With this meet you never really know, coming off of Thanksgiving break, where people are at, but we’ve had a great fall. I expected some really good performances,” Coach Woody said. “I thought we stepped up and actually outperformed what my expectations were, which is a good thing because I usually have pretty high expectations.”
GymHawks To Compete in Inaugural Super 16

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 18 ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team is set to compete at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7. The Super 16 will be the largest women’s collegiate invitational with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

