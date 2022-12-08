Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Asked for It: Israel Abstains on Anti-Russian Resolution, Putin Welcomes Netanyahu’s Return
Israel abstained Monday night in a vote on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for reparations to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The vote may have avenged Kiev’s support for the decision last Friday at the same forum to ask the International Court of Justice in The Hague to examine the “Israeli occupation.”
Israel's Netanyahu needs one more party for coalition, may seek more time
JERUSALEM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu was still one partner short of a coalition to secure a parliamentary majority on Wednesday after an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party signed up, with the deadline for forming a government looming.
JERUSALEM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Israel's incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed up enough parties for a coalition with a parliamentary majority on Thursday but requested more time to present the new government, citing a need to agree on roles for his designated partners.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vladimir Putin Concedes Peace Deal Likely Needed to End Ongoing War In Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed the Kremlin will likely need to reach an agreement with Ukraine regarding the ongoing war between the two countries, adding he feels betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements. While speaking at the same press conference, he also acknowledged a number of issues currently facing the Russian military.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
US News and World Report
Some EU States Formally Express Concerns to France Over Macron Russia Comments - Diplomats
PARIS (Reuters) - Baltic states and other European nations upset at comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding security guarantees for Russia formally lodged disapproval and explained their position to France on Monday, diplomats said. In an interview with French TV station TF1 on Dec. 3, Macron said Europe...
Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.
A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
US News and World Report
Russia Could Resume Business With Germany if It Ends Ukraine War -Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that economic cooperation between Germany and Russia could be possible again if the Kremlin ended its war in Ukraine. Scholz has said in previous speeches that the West would not lift sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion...
EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit on Wednesday to deepen economic ties, with European leaders pressing for firm, shared language critical of Russia.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Israel’s Netanyahu moves closer to forming far-right cabinet
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reached a coalition deal Thursday with an ultra-Orthodox party, bringing him a step closer to forming what is expected to be the most right-wing and religious government in the country’s history. The Shas party has been a longtime...
The Jewish Press
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Orders Punitive Measures on Clerics With Moscow Links
KYIV(Reuters) - Ukraine's top security officials have ordered punitive measures against seven senior clerics, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, part of a crackdown on a branch of the Orthodox Church with longstanding ties to Moscow. The clerics are among Orthodox leaders known to have been sympathetic to Russia's portrayal...
Putin's top propagandist says Russia 'practically' took Kyiv at the start of the war, overlooking its humiliating retreat from the city
RT editor Margarita Simonyan glossed over the reality of Russia's failure to capture Kyiv earlier in its invasion.
