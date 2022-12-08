Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real up on fiscal relief; Peru's sol falls amid political turmoil
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Wednesday on relief over lower-than expected fiscal spending and ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision, while the Peruvian sol fell as the Andean country's Congress voted to oust President Pedro Castillo. Peru's Congress voted to remove Castillo in an impeachment...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Brace for 'violent' shocks that may reshape the global economy forever, warns top economist Mohamed El-Erian
The global economy is headed for a severe recession, Mohamed El-Erian has warned. The economist expects "more uncertainty in the future as shocks grow more frequent and more violent". The recession will be drawn-out rather than "short and shallow", he added. Markets should brace for a severe recession that might...
CNBC
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist
Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
US News and World Report
Peru Armed Forces to Take Control of Infrastructure as Protests Rage On
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure like airports and hydroelectric plants as protests continue across the country, the country's defense minister said Tuesday. The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency in order to guarantee...
Factbox-Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Dec. 9 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.
Britain reviews financial rules to bolster City's global clout
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain set out a raft of measures on Friday to bolster the City of London's role as a global financial centre, under strain since Brexit ushered in new competition from Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt.
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes
BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
Netherlands plans new curbs on chip-making equipment sales to China -Bloomberg News
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Netherlands plans new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China and a deal could be announced next month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
CNBC
European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday.
China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges
BEIJING (AP) — China’s National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased anti-virus measures after daily cases hit record highs. A notice on the commission’s website said it stopped publishing daily figures on numbers of COVID-19 cases where no symptoms are detected since it was “impossible to accurately grasp the actual number of asymptomatic infected persons,” which have generally accounted for the vast majority of new infections. The only numbers they’re reporting are confirmed cases detected in public testing facilities. This poses a key challenge for China as it relaxes its strict “zero-COVID” policy. With mass-PCR testing no longer obligatory and people with mild symptoms allowed to recuperate at home rather than in one of the field hospitals that became notorious for overcrowding and poor hygiene, it has grown more difficult to gauge the true number of cases. Beijing’s streets have grown eerily quiet, with lines forming outside fever clinics — the number of which has been increased from 94 to 303 — and at pharmacies, where cold and flu medications are harder to find.
White-collar layoffs soar at brand-name companies amid broader economic slowdown
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions. But now that the pandemic has waned, it is those workers who are in shorter supply, and it's higher-paid employees who find themselves at the receiving end of layoff announcements.
Comments / 0