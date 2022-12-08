Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sheer Top After She Was Heckled At Charges Game For New Romance With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus — Photos
Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a sheer top as she enjoyed a night with her daughter Sophia Pippen at Craigs in West Hollywood, Calif., just a few days after she was heckled at a Chargers game for dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 48, wore a black bra, which peeked through her see through top, and black pants for her outing. Scroll through the gallery below to more photos of the star!On Sunday, November 20, the reality starlet was called out for bringing Marcus to the basketball game. “Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Mom's Death
Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by...
Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them
Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Centre Daily
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kathy Hilton’s Net Worth Will Make You Lose Your Mind
She’s rolling in it! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is known for being a rich and successful woman — but how much money does she actually have in the bank? Keep scrolling to find out her net worth and how she makes her money!. What...
urbanbellemag.com
RHOP Husband Eddie Osefo Claps Back at Robyn Dixon Amid Her Feud with Wendy Osefo
Mia Thornton’s assault on Wendy Osefo is a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. The recent episode was a very controversial one. Mia Thornton invited all of the ladies to Miami for a girls’ trip. She decided to take them to Peter Thomas’ Bar One establishment. However, things took a turn after Peter told Mia that he has beef with Wendy. He didn’t like how things went down when they attempted to collaborate on opening a Nigerian lounge. Mia wasted no time confronting Wendy about this in front of the other women. And she said that Wendy was wrong to not check in with Peter once she touched down in Miami.
toofab.com
Mauricio Umansky Spills on Kyle, Kathy and Lisa Drama: 'I Went to Bed and Then All The S--t Happened'
"The truth is that they really have not spoken since all of this has gone down" Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Unmasky was put in the hot seat about what he does or doesn't know about Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown in Aspen -- and the fallout involving both his wife and Lisa Rinna.
Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer
“She’s a piece of sh-t. She’s trash,” spoken ever so eloquently by Tamra Judge. While out at dinner in New York City with Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra was caught allegedly sharing how she really felt about Real Housewives of New York original, Ramona Singer. According to Page Six, […] The post Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah, 34, Gets Candid About ‘Painful’ Feud With Hilton Family
Farrah Aldjufrie dished on how she really feels about her mom Kyle Richards, 53, and aunt Kathy Hilton, 63, feuding once again — especially when it comes to her relationship with first cousin Paris Hilton. “It’s too painful,” the 34-year-old Selling Beverly Hills star confessed on podcast #NoFilter with Zack Peter. “We’re both very defensive of our moms — but we’re also extremely, extremely close. If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and too hard to untangle,” she explained.
Machine Gun Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Sommer Ray Crashes His Miami Art Basel Performance, Megan Fox Takes Notice
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox didn't let a past lover get in the way of having a good time. MGK's ex-girlfriend, Sommer Ray, 26, unexpectedly showed up at his performance at E11even during Miami's Art Basel— causing his fiancée to lay on the PDA and his former flame took notice, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fox, 36, wore a pale pink, feather-flocked hat, tiny hot pink crop top, and high-waisted pink trousers when she arrived at the club with her husband-to-be, 32, in tow. The Jennifer's Body actress completed the look with several layered silver necklaces and rings....
‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Reveals What Really Happened on That Flight With Jill Zarin
Bethenny Frankel from 'RHONY' shared what the surprise flight she shared with Jill Zarin was like and if she thinks Jill is the thirstiest Housewife.
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Kyle Richards on Why ‘RHOBH’ Paused Filming and Where She Stands with Kathy Hilton (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards hit the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, where she was up for the Reality TV Star of 2022 and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was up for the Reality Show of 2022. Her movie “Halloween Ends” was also nominated. “Extra’s”...
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Celebrates Kody Separation News in a Telling Way
Janelle Brown doesn't appear to be looking back now that the news of her separation from husband Kody Brown has gone public. Following Sunday's explosive season finale of Sister Wives, the spouses of nearly 30 years announced that they are officially separated in the trailer for the upcoming One-on-One special.
KTVB
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Veronica and Kim's Son Jamal Reveal They're in an Open Relationship
The final part of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special aired on Monday and featured a shocking revelation -- Veronica revealed she's dating fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmate Kim's son, Jamal, though they're not fully committed to one another. This season of 90 Day: The Single...
KTVB
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Beatrice Grannò on How Mia and Lucia Won in the End (Exclusive)
Season 2 of The White Lotus has officially come to a close -- but not before wrapping things up for the many visitors to the Sicilian resort, where two best friends, Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), added to the chaos that unfolded on creator Mike White's social satire.
KTVB
Jay Leno Says His 'Brand New' Face Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' After Suffering Burns
Jay Leno is finding humor in his recent accident. In November, the former host of the Tonight Show was hospitalized for 10 days in the burn unit after a vintage car he was working on caught fire, leaving him with burns to his hands and face. In a new interview...
intheknow.com
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Dr. Nicole Martin on feuding with the OGs, her engagement and Season 5
Tune in to “We Should Talk” every Thursday, where In the Know’s Gibson Johns interviews your favorite celebrities and influencers. Subscribe to “We Should Talk” here. Do you feel that rush? That’s the feeling of The Real Housewives of Miami returning for its fifth season...
Comments / 0