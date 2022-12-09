ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses

From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Kenon Prevo: A Birmingham Culinary Artist at his Best

Becoming a culinary artist with his own food catering business in Birmingham did not come as a surprise to 26-year-old Kenon Prevo, who grew up in the Magic City and was raised in a family environment full of cooks and bakers. For family gatherings, Prevo would always look forward to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Inside the New $12.4 Million Fire Station at Birmingham’s Airport

A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled last week at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth (BHM) International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined board members of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents

One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham

On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief announces new hiring incentives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond held a news conference Monday to unveil new plans and incentives for hiring new officers. He also addressed questions about a street racing exhibition that injured 16 people Friday night, including a 5-year-old boy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Can Birmingham become an entrepreneurial city?

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John R. Whitman. I’m an entrepreneur and a business academic from the northeast who happily married into Birmingham. Prior to Birmingham, I spent four years helping to build an entrepreneurial...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road

Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham police offers $5,000 hiring bonus to recruit new officers

Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond on Monday announced a $5,000 hiring bonus for new and lateral entry police officers. “As our nation, state and city work to combat the shortage of law enforcement officers, the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department will utilize this hiring bonus to attract new officers,’’ Thurmond said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Arena in April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pop superstar Janet Jackson is back on tour and she’ll stopping in Birmingham in 2023. The “Together Again” tour will bring Ms. Jackson and special guest Ludacris to Legacy Area on Saturday, April 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 11...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy