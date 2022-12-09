Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses
From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
The best reactions to Birmingham’s new Miss Fancy elephant statue
Birmingham’s Avondale Park revealed its latest homage to its most famous resident Saturday with, what else -- a party, peanut truck and trumpet fanfare. Miss Fancy prances at the entrance to the park off Fifth Avenue South, trunk aloft. Children ride on her back. The statue honors Miss Fancy,...
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
birminghamtimes.com
Fairfield’s Ayanna Shon Generates Buzz About Her Much Talked About Holiday Film
Add Ayanna Shon’s new film Christmas Hypnosis, now on Tubi, a free streaming app owned by Fox Corporation, to those movies available for viewing during this holiday season. The Fairfield native and director describes her film as a faith-based dramedy. It tells the story about a young lady name...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kenon Prevo: A Birmingham Culinary Artist at his Best
Becoming a culinary artist with his own food catering business in Birmingham did not come as a surprise to 26-year-old Kenon Prevo, who grew up in the Magic City and was raised in a family environment full of cooks and bakers. For family gatherings, Prevo would always look forward to...
Northport OKs Plans for Water Park, Kentuck SportsPlex and Massive Outdoor Adventure Park
City leaders in Northport approved Master Plans for two new recreational spaces Monday night, passing another milestone on the path to bringing a riverside sportsplex and a new outdoor adventure park to the city. They also hired ProParks Management to design and begin building their municipal water park. The steps...
Army veteran shot while confronting suspected thieves in Birmingham’s Forest Park
An Army veteran was shot Sunday morning when he tried to stop what he believes was a car burglary in progress outside his Forest Park home. It was just after 4:10 a.m. when 32-year-old Ethan Lann walked out of his home at The Windsor Apartments to go to his Jeep to go to work.
White Birmingham restaurant owner sues over alleged discrimination
A Birmingham attorney and restaurant owner says that the federal government discriminated against his business because he is a white man, and he's taking the argument to federal court.
birminghamtimes.com
Inside the New $12.4 Million Fire Station at Birmingham’s Airport
A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled last week at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth (BHM) International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined board members of...
wbhm.org
Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents
One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
ABC 33/40 News
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
wvtm13.com
Co-workers, customers remember popular Shelby County fast food worker
CHELSEA, Ala. — Our community lost someone special a few days ago. Her name was Phillis Moore, known affectionately as "Miss Phillis." Over the years, she greeted thousands of customers at the McDonald's in Chelsea. Watch the video above as WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief announces new hiring incentives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond held a news conference Monday to unveil new plans and incentives for hiring new officers. He also addressed questions about a street racing exhibition that injured 16 people Friday night, including a 5-year-old boy.
Comeback Town: Can Birmingham become an entrepreneurial city?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John R. Whitman. I’m an entrepreneur and a business academic from the northeast who happily married into Birmingham. Prior to Birmingham, I spent four years helping to build an entrepreneurial...
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
Birmingham police offers $5,000 hiring bonus to recruit new officers
Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond on Monday announced a $5,000 hiring bonus for new and lateral entry police officers. “As our nation, state and city work to combat the shortage of law enforcement officers, the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department will utilize this hiring bonus to attract new officers,’’ Thurmond said.
wbrc.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
Bham Now
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Iron City’s Magic Night in The Magic City, Dec. 31
Looking for New Year’s Eve plans? On December 31, grab your friends and head to Iron City for their annual New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2023 with a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, unlimited drinks and more. Keep reading for the deets. Get your tickets for Iron...
wbrc.com
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Arena in April
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pop superstar Janet Jackson is back on tour and she’ll stopping in Birmingham in 2023. The “Together Again” tour will bring Ms. Jackson and special guest Ludacris to Legacy Area on Saturday, April 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 11...
