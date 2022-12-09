VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton wrestling (2-5) dominated LIU (1-2) in the EIWA opener on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats won the last seven matches of the dual and scored bonus points in seven of the eight bouts, including the last seven. Nate Lucier picked up a 5-2 decision win to begin the dual. After two LIU victories, which gave the Sharks a brief 6-3 lead, Dimitri Gamkrelidze and Sam DePrez regained the momentum for Binghamton with major decision victories. Jacob Nolan, Lou DePrez and Cory Day all won by fall to secure the dual for the Bearcats.

VESTAL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO