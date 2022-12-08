Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
Ypsomed seeks new partner for US insulin pump launch as Lilly quits deal
Eli Lilly has pulled out of a partnership with Ypsomed that would have given it a branded insulin pump to sell in the U.S. Lilly struck a deal two years ago to commercialize YpsoPump under its own brand in the U.S. The partners have since worked to customize the pump, which has been sold in Europe since 2016, for the U.S. market.
labpulse.com
Roche nabs FDA clearance for two Alzheimer's disease CSF assays
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Roche for the marketing of its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, the firm said on Thursday. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and pTau181 assays (used as a pTau181/Abeta42 ratio) measure...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Ultromics Gets FDA Clearance for Its Echocardiography Device
Ultromics' EchoGo Heart Failure, an AI solution for echocardiography with the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The news puts EchoGo Heart Failure in the 7% of devices that have gone on to obtain full marketing authorization after being awarded FDA breakthrough status.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
How To Quickly Lower Your Blood Sugar
Left untreated, high blood sugar can be dangerous. Learn the fastest ways to treat high blood sugar quickly and when you should see a doctor instead.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Full Phase 3 Trial Data Support Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s
About 1.5 years of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) — now under regulatory review in the U.S. — was found to significantly slow the progression of dementia symptoms in people with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. That’s according to just-released full data from the Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial,...
medtechdive.com
Healthcare groups urge Congress to pass diagnostic testing reform before year’s end
Healthcare groups are urging lawmakers to revisit legislation that would overhaul how diagnostics are regulated in the U.S. AdvaMed, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Pew Charitable Trusts and other groups sent a letter on Monday to the leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, asking them to include the legislative draft in a year-end spending package.
diabetesdaily.com
Can You Have DKA Without High Blood Sugars?
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a potentially fatal complication of diabetes typically associated with dangerously high blood glucose levels. However, this is not always the case, specifically for those who take a new class of diabetes drugs called SGLT-2 inhibitors. Most people...
FDA approves first oral treatment for cats with a type of diabetes
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc's (ELAN.N) drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals.
aiexpress.io
Voice quality changes after functional endoscopic sinus surgery in patients with nasal polyps
This observational pre- and postsurgery potential examine was performed between August 2015 and August 2017 on a consecutive collection of sufferers presenting with bilateral nasal polyposis. Sufferers older than 18 years who introduced with bilateral nasal polyposis with scheduled practical endoscopic sinus surgical procedure (FESS) have been considered eligible for inclusion. Exclusion standards included sufferers with any of the next: earlier historical past of cleft palate and/or submucosal cleft, had beforehand undergone FESS with tonsillectomy or uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, or had laryngeal illness or earlier historical past of laryngeal surgical procedure.
medtechdive.com
EU Health Commissioner proposes MDR delay to prevent medical device shortages
The European Union Health Commissioner has proposed delaying enforcement of the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) by three to four years to prevent product shortages. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides seeks to pair the delay with “additional measures to address the structural problems” of MDR, including the need for targeted solutions to the problems facing rare disease devices.
China says tracking Covid cases now 'impossible' as infections soar
The true scale of Covid-19 infections in China is now "impossible" to track, the country's top health body said Wednesday, as officials warned of a rapid spread in Beijing after the country abruptly dropped its zero-tolerance policy. And as the country steers a tricky path out of its zero-Covid policy towards living with the virus, many with symptoms have opted to self-medicate at home.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
China to roll out second COVID vaccine booster for high-risk groups, elderly
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission (NHC) will roll out the second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Better ways to avoid low blood sugar in people with diabetes offered
A new guideline aims to inform doctors about how best to use the latest medications and technologies to lower the risk of episodes of dangerously low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in people with diabetes.
docwirenews.com
Intravenous Immunoglobulin Appears Effective in Chronic ITP
Researchers, led by Judit Demeter, evaluated the safety and efficacy profiles of a novel 10% human intravenous immunoglobulin, BT595, in the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Their study, published in Transfusion Medicine, reported that BT595 effectively increased platelet counts with response rates similar to other comparable preparations.
