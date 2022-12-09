Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Drop on Rising Economic Uncertainty, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while major equity futures were flat following yesterday’s steep drop. WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slide lower, falling on a rise in economic uncertainty and continued strength in the greenback which offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China. Futures yesterday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy and drove expectations of higher interest rates than recently forecast. The U.S. dollar index edged lower this morning but was still buoyed by bets of higher interest rates, following the biggest rally in two weeks yesterday. In China, more cities are easing COVID-19-related curbs today and the country is set to announce even more relaxation tomorrow, prompting expectations of increased demand.
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
US West Texas Intermediate oil futures tanked 3.5% to their lowest settlement price this year at $74.25 a barrel, while international Brent crude futures settled 4% lower at $79.35 a barrel.
rigzone.com
Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
'Speculative positioning in crude oil has been unremarkable through most of 2022, but this has changed in recent weeks'. — Speculative positioning in oil is currently as bearish as during the early weeks of the pandemic, according to Standard Chartered. “Speculative positioning in crude oil has been unremarkable through...
CNBC
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
swineweb.com
Hogs Down Sharply on Economic Fears, Pork Firmer
Hog futures are sharply lower this morning, taking direction from the stock market. Equity futures are treating good news as bad news (seeing more Fed tightening) and anticipating a recession in 2023 that would nick meat demand. For today at least, the hogs are buying into the story. The 12/02 CME Lean Hog Index was $82.79, down by another 8 cents. The average negotiated cash hog price this morning is $82.133 on a carcass basis.
ABC Action News
Used car prices, demand dropping as high interest rates settle in
With interest rates continually rising, the wholesale cost of used cars continues to drop. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Index, costs have dropped about 16% from January. The index uses pricing trends by wholesalers to determine costs. From November 2021 through November 2022, there has been a 12.4% drop in costs.
agupdate.com
Corn sees divergence between cash, futures
The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
agupdate.com
Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis
Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
CNBC
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar
Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
swineweb.com
CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. “This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “Packer...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Saudi Arabia expects narrower 2023 surplus as uncertainty clouds oil outlook
RIYADH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia approved on Wednesday a 1.114 trillion-riyal ($296 billion) budget for 2023 expected to post a surplus of 16 billion riyals, Saudi media outlets reported.
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Down Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 15.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Crude Oil (CL) is $72.01. Historically, the price of crude oil has fluctuated due to external events. For instance, Hurricanes can have an impact on prices. The price of oil is also influenced by political instability.
beefmagazine.com
Input costs, interest rates weigh on farmers’ minds
Unlike the two most recent presidential elections, the November mid-term election outcomes did little to swing farmer sentiment. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer came in at a reading of 102 in November, unchanged from October. There was, however, slight movement in both of the barometer's sub-indices. The Current Conditions Index declined 3 points to a reading of 98 while the Future Expectations Index increased 2 points to a reading of 104. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers' responses to a telephone survey. This month's survey was conducted after the U.S. mid-term elections from November 14-18.
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Mexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso will weaken only modestly in 2023 through a gathering economic slowdown as confidence in the country's moderate policies and manageable debt metrics remains high, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed.
Comments / 0