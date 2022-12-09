ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

CBS Detroit

DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.The requests, issued to Milwaukee and Dane counties in Wisconsin; Wayne County, Michigan; Maricopa County, Arizona; and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, are the first known subpoenas by Smith, who was named special counsel last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland.Smith is overseeing the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate as well...
CBS Denver

No change in outcome of Colorado Congressional District 3 after recount

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced on Monday that there is no change in the outcome of the results for the race of Colorado Congressional District 3 after a mandatory recount was ordered. That mandatory recount is required if the vote is within 0.5% of the winner's total. The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Rep. Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race.Republican Boebert's challenger Democrat Adam Frisch conceded in what was an unexpectedly tight race 10 days after Election Day. The recount also included Colorado House District 43 which reconfirmed that Robert "Bob" Marshall is the winner of...
Cleveland.com

Jim Jordan, unleashed, has a long list of House Judiciary targets: Editorial Board Roundtable

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican from Ohio’s Champaign County, has long been a political lightning rod. But the ex-wrestler who wouldn’t cooperate with the January 6th Select Committee on what he knew regarding then-President Donald Trump and the insurrection at the Capitol appears to be gearing up for investigative battle as he prepares to take the gavel of the House Judiciary Committee next year.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

U.S. DOJ subpoenas Wisconsin county election officials for Trump communications

MADISON - U.S. Department of Justice officials are asking election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties to hand over records of communication between their offices and former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to keep himself in the White House despite losing reelection in 2020. The subpoenas to Wisconsin officials seek records of communication with 19 people, including Dane County attorney Jim Troupis, who, while representing Trump, worked...
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Chuck Grassley should lend his support to fixing immigration law

At a meeting several months ago, I joined numerous Iowans calling on Sen. Chuck Grassley to close an immigration loophole that forces over 250,000 children of legal immigrants to “self deport” after graduating college. A Roundtable event followed this meeting where numerous other Iowans called on Congress to do the exact same thing. There was unanimous consensus that this solution urgently needs fixing, and Grassley later provided assurance that a solution could pass at the end of...
dailyhodl.com

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees To Testify Before US Lawmakers – But There’s a Catch

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is agreeing to testify before US lawmakers next week after previously indicating he would not show up. The disgraced former CEO of FTX tells Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters that he is now willing to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on the crypto exchange’s collapse next week.

