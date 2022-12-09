The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced on Monday that there is no change in the outcome of the results for the race of Colorado Congressional District 3 after a mandatory recount was ordered. That mandatory recount is required if the vote is within 0.5% of the winner's total. The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Rep. Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race.Republican Boebert's challenger Democrat Adam Frisch conceded in what was an unexpectedly tight race 10 days after Election Day. The recount also included Colorado House District 43 which reconfirmed that Robert "Bob" Marshall is the winner of...

