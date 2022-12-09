Read full article on original website
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
CNBC
House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn't plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters informed a group of Democrats that she doesn't plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Waters' message to her members came at a private meeting Tuesday, with part of the discussion focused on Bankman-Fried's possible testimony at the committee's Dec. 13 hearing.
House January 6 committee chairman says panel 'close to putting pens down' on final report
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Tuesday that the panel is "close to putting pens down" on its final report, which is slated for release by the end of this Congress.
DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.The requests, issued to Milwaukee and Dane counties in Wisconsin; Wayne County, Michigan; Maricopa County, Arizona; and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, are the first known subpoenas by Smith, who was named special counsel last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland.Smith is overseeing the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate as well...
No change in outcome of Colorado Congressional District 3 after recount
The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced on Monday that there is no change in the outcome of the results for the race of Colorado Congressional District 3 after a mandatory recount was ordered. That mandatory recount is required if the vote is within 0.5% of the winner's total. The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Rep. Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race.Republican Boebert's challenger Democrat Adam Frisch conceded in what was an unexpectedly tight race 10 days after Election Day. The recount also included Colorado House District 43 which reconfirmed that Robert "Bob" Marshall is the winner of...
Jim Jordan, unleashed, has a long list of House Judiciary targets: Editorial Board Roundtable
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican from Ohio’s Champaign County, has long been a political lightning rod. But the ex-wrestler who wouldn’t cooperate with the January 6th Select Committee on what he knew regarding then-President Donald Trump and the insurrection at the Capitol appears to be gearing up for investigative battle as he prepares to take the gavel of the House Judiciary Committee next year.
U.S. DOJ subpoenas Wisconsin county election officials for Trump communications
MADISON - U.S. Department of Justice officials are asking election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties to hand over records of communication between their offices and former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to keep himself in the White House despite losing reelection in 2020. The subpoenas to Wisconsin officials seek records of communication with 19 people, including Dane County attorney Jim Troupis, who, while representing Trump, worked...
Opinion: Chuck Grassley should lend his support to fixing immigration law
At a meeting several months ago, I joined numerous Iowans calling on Sen. Chuck Grassley to close an immigration loophole that forces over 250,000 children of legal immigrants to “self deport” after graduating college. A Roundtable event followed this meeting where numerous other Iowans called on Congress to do the exact same thing. There was unanimous consensus that this solution urgently needs fixing, and Grassley later provided assurance that a solution could pass at the end of...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees To Testify Before US Lawmakers – But There’s a Catch
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is agreeing to testify before US lawmakers next week after previously indicating he would not show up. The disgraced former CEO of FTX tells Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters that he is now willing to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on the crypto exchange’s collapse next week.
