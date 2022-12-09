ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
WASHINGTON STATE
Colorado Newsline

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLR10 News

Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill

Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
KIMT

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
MINNESOTA STATE
Grist

Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill

When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Deadline to pass bipartisan marijuana bill looming

Congress is losing time to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. We’ll also look at recent threats in the Senate to subpoena FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for a hearing on the firm’s collapse, the House’s recent passage of a mammoth annual defense funding bill, and more.  🎥 But first,…
WKRN News 2

House passes annual defense funding bill

The House on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the mammoth, $847 billion measure to the Senate for consideration ahead of the year-end deadline. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in a bipartisan 350-80 vote. It was approved under suspension of the rules, an expedited process to pass legislation in the House […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive

WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ARIZONA STATE
Central Oregonian

Sens. Wyden and Merkley announce revised River Democracy Act

Includes revisions from original legislation in early 2021 that affects several local waterways in Crook County U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last week an updated River Democracy Act that reflects input from communities across Oregon during the past year. It scales back the total mileage of rivers and streams that would be added to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system from 4,700 miles in the original bill to 3,215 miles. The changes include revisions to several proposed Wild and Scenic waterways in Crook County, including portions of Marks Creek, Ochoco Creek, Canyon Creek, Brush Creek, Lookout...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says

Following the election, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna devised a plan for Democrats to win back rural states like Iowa: focus on bringing back jobs. The Democrat, who represents California’s Silicon Valley, spoke at Drake University’s Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement Thursday night with Douglas Burns, a journalist and co-owner of Herald Publishing […] The post Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
NECN

Congress Debates Funding to Slow Beach Erosion in Saco, Maine

It could be the beginning of the end of homes being washed into the ocean in the Camp Ellis neighborhood of Saco, Maine. For decades, property damage has been a major concern because of intense shore erosion, with approximately 38 homes lost over time. The source of the problem is...
SACO, ME
The Center Square

Cramer: 2023 is an opportunity to talk about permitting reform

(The Center Square) - Permitting reform is one area where a divided Congress could reach a consensus in 2023, North Dakota's U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer told The Center Square. Republicans gained control of the House by a slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections, but the Senate is split 50-50. A runoff election in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker that will be decided Tuesday will determine who holds the majority.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy