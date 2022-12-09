Read full article on original website
Grassley hopes Democrats ‘aren’t stupid enough’ to shake up Iowa’s first-in-nation status
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) hopes Democrats "aren't stupid enough" to remove Iowa's first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential primary calendar.
Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Sen. Joni Ernst says Democrats gave 'middle America the middle finger' by voting to make South Carolina the first nominating state instead of Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst said the DNC gave "middle America the Middle finger" by making South Carolina the first state to nominate its presidential candidates.
What four incoming majority-makers for the Senate DFL are pushing at the Legislature
One newly elected DFL state senator beat her opponent in the east metro by just 321 votes. Another squeaked by a well-known GOP rival endorsed by an influential Iron Range lawmaker. A third held a district including Moorhead many thought would flip to the GOP. And another suburban Democrat was the only one to oust a Republican incumbent senator.
Senator Markey & Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Re-Authorize & Improve Small Business Development Centers Program
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session
Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
KIMT
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill
When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act; Utah Sens. Lee, Romney divided in vote
The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, with Utah. Sen. Mike Lee voting against, and Sen. Mitt Romney voting in favor. Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act failed to get enough support from the Senate despite a ‘yes’ vote from Sens. Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.
WA Senate GOP proposes energy plan aimed at emissions and reliability. Here are the details
“At least (they are) presenting some alternatives and beginning to acknowledge that there’s a climate crisis,” Democrat Marko Liias said.
On The Money — Deadline to pass bipartisan marijuana bill looming
Congress is losing time to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. We’ll also look at recent threats in the Senate to subpoena FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for a hearing on the firm’s collapse, the House’s recent passage of a mammoth annual defense funding bill, and more. 🎥 But first,…
U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting...
House passes annual defense funding bill
The House on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the mammoth, $847 billion measure to the Senate for consideration ahead of the year-end deadline. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in a bipartisan 350-80 vote. It was approved under suspension of the rules, an expedited process to pass legislation in the House […]
Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive
WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Sens. Wyden and Merkley announce revised River Democracy Act
Includes revisions from original legislation in early 2021 that affects several local waterways in Crook County U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last week an updated River Democracy Act that reflects input from communities across Oregon during the past year. It scales back the total mileage of rivers and streams that would be added to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system from 4,700 miles in the original bill to 3,215 miles. The changes include revisions to several proposed Wild and Scenic waterways in Crook County, including portions of Marks Creek, Ochoco Creek, Canyon Creek, Brush Creek, Lookout...
Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says
Following the election, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna devised a plan for Democrats to win back rural states like Iowa: focus on bringing back jobs. The Democrat, who represents California’s Silicon Valley, spoke at Drake University’s Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement Thursday night with Douglas Burns, a journalist and co-owner of Herald Publishing […] The post Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NECN
Congress Debates Funding to Slow Beach Erosion in Saco, Maine
It could be the beginning of the end of homes being washed into the ocean in the Camp Ellis neighborhood of Saco, Maine. For decades, property damage has been a major concern because of intense shore erosion, with approximately 38 homes lost over time. The source of the problem is...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Cramer: 2023 is an opportunity to talk about permitting reform
(The Center Square) - Permitting reform is one area where a divided Congress could reach a consensus in 2023, North Dakota's U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer told The Center Square. Republicans gained control of the House by a slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections, but the Senate is split 50-50. A runoff election in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker that will be decided Tuesday will determine who holds the majority.
