Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Additional HPAI cases confirmed in Iowa
Two new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the virus was found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. Six commercial turkey sites in the state have had positive cases this month. State...
adastraradio.com
South Dakota wants dicamba label updates
South Dakota farmers could see an earlier dicamba application cutoff date next year. The South Dakota Ag and Natural Resources Department has sent a request to EPA to move the final application deadline from June 30 to June 20. The department says the new cutoff date is being proposed because of planting dates and a review of historic dicamba related incidents. EPA’s review process is expected to take several weeks.
adastraradio.com
Iowa reports new HPAI case
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. State Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the affected site is a commercial turkey flock in Sac County. This is the 27th confirmed case of HPAI in the state this year, and the 8th this fall.
adastraradio.com
More turkey farms with avian influenza in South Dakota
Commercial turkey farms continue to get hit by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in South Dakota. State veterinarian Beth Thompson says the virus is being introduced to commercial flocks independently. “We’re finding minimal farm-to-farm spread. Research out of Minnesota shows the possibility of dust when farms are being worked. There’s always...
adastraradio.com
Renewal season at 40 Square
Amanda Beavens with 40 Square, a healthcare cooperative for farmers and agribusinesses in Minnesota, says renewal season is winding down. But she tells Brownfield new members can still join anytime and says the co-op offers a variety of health plans. …
adastraradio.com
Kansas Pharmacies Running Short of Tamiflu, Antibiotics
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A shortage of drugs, especially those that treat childhood illnesses, is straining Kansas pharmacies. The Kansas News Service reports the shortage is coming just as the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue to spread across the state. Tamiflu, which treats the flu, is in short supply nationally and in Kansas. So is Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic and one often prescribed to kids with chest infections.
Comments / 0