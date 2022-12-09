ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires

Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Half of free-range turkeys produced for Christmas have died, warns poultry executive

Half of the turkeys that were bred for the Christmas market have died from bird flu.That’s according to British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths, who warned the government’s food committee of the shortage.“The usual amount of free-range birds grown for Christmas is around 1.2 to 1.3 million. We have seen around 600,000 of those free-range birds being directly affected,” he said.Price tags for the turkeys that do hit the shelves, however, aren’t expected to be hiked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Can feeding corn residue in a round bale feeder meet cow needs?

The drought across much of the western U.S has resulted in low hay production, high hay prices and in some cases, no hay to be bought. Some producers may be considering using corn residue bales. Corn residue has been traditionally used as a roughage source in feedlot diets and more recently mixed with more energy dense feeds and fed to cows in confinement. However, many operations may not have the ability to mix and feed diets. These operations may be thinking about trying to feed corn residue in round bale feeders.
High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS

Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...
What is Wagyu? Menu could mean full-blooded Waygu or not

Today I’m grateful for Midwest Messenger readers! OK I’m grateful for you every day, but you really came through for me after I asked for advice with my egg laying hens last time. Several of you reached out with ideas to increase egg production, such as leaving the...

