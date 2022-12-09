Half of the turkeys that were bred for the Christmas market have died from bird flu.That’s according to British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths, who warned the government’s food committee of the shortage.“The usual amount of free-range birds grown for Christmas is around 1.2 to 1.3 million. We have seen around 600,000 of those free-range birds being directly affected,” he said.Price tags for the turkeys that do hit the shelves, however, aren’t expected to be hiked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table

12 DAYS AGO