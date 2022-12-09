Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
Agriculture Online
In 2023, farmers will see a weak global dairy market, say analysts
The dairy market's fourth quarter is coming to a close, and as this year wraps up, dairy economic analysts reveal that the beginning of 2023 looks grim for the dairy industry. A weak global dairy market will be a central issue, with regions and products showing quite a difference in price weakness, according to the Global Dairy Quarterly Q4 2022 report by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness.
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Newsweek
Oscar Mayer Recalls Over a Ton of Meat Sliced With Dirty Equipment
It is currently unknown how many stores the products ended up in, but it is known that they were shipped to two states in particular.
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
H-E-B announces ground beef recall
The release states that nearly 94,000 pounds of beef may be contaminated with mirror-like material.
WSOC Charlotte
Ferrero buys Blue Bunny ice cream maker Wells Enterprises
Italian confectioner Ferrero said Wednesday it is acquiring Wells Enterprises, one of the largest U.S. ice cream makers, in a deal that will broaden both companies’ offerings. Wells, a 100-year-old family-owned company based in Le Mars, Iowa, makes Blue Bunny, Halo Top and other brands. It employs 4,000 people...
NBC4 Columbus
Oscar Mayer products that were shipped to Ohio recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The announcement was made Monday.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Exports of ethanol, distillers grains down in October
The U.S. exported 83.77 million gallons of ethanol and 798,100 metric tons of distillers grains in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6. Exports of both products were down when compared to the previous month and October 2021. The 83.77 million gallons of...
Agriculture Online
A future in ancient grains
Stretched along the rolling hills in southern Michigan, Maple Drive Farms is a quintessential picture of agriculture. Sheep graze in white-fenced pastures, Hereford cattle peek between outbuildings for treats, and wild turkeys hasten along the gravel roads. The more than 2,000 acres consist of roughly three-quarters tillable land in mostly fields of corn, soybean, and wheat crops.
Zacks.com
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Gains on Solid Private Label & Pricing
THS - Free Report) . The manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages is benefiting from the sturdy demand for its private-label products. The company is keen on refining its portfolio, which is yielding. That being said, TreeHouse Foods is not immune to the rising inflationary environment and supply chain-related issues.
CBS Philly
Turkey shortage, rising grocery costs affect this Thanksgiving
(CBS/CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to last year. The spread of bird flu has hit some turkey farms and lowered the supply. The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45 per pound, an increase of about $0.70 per...
Animals Farmed: China’s pig skyscraper, lab-grown meat and egg shortages
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
The Kitchn
Kraft-Heinz Is Recalling Oscar Mayer Ready-to-Eat Lunch Meat Due to Possible Contamination
If you’re a sandwich aficionado, or you just like to keep lunch meat on hand, now’s a great time to check your fridge for a recalled product. On December 5, Kraft Heinz Food Company announced a recall of approximately 2,400 pounds of processed meat due to “possible cross contamination with under-processed products.”
New Culture Believes Its Animal-Free Casein Will Help Grow the Alt.Cheese Market
It might sound like a scene from “Forest Gump,” but consumers love cheese–sliced, diced, shredded, spread, liquid, and chunked. Globally, according to Expert Market Research, we’re looking at a space that reached a value of about $75.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2023-2028, reaching a value of approximately $109.85 billion by 2026. Any way you look at it, that’s a lot of cheddar.
Cristoval Victorial
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Mashed
Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market
Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
technologynetworks.com
Poor Nutritional Quality Offered by Some Meat Substitutes
The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.
