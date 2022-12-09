ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beefmagazine.com

Beef in short supply in 2023

With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
MISSOURI STATE
Agriculture Online

In 2023, farmers will see a weak global dairy market, say analysts

The dairy market's fourth quarter is coming to a close, and as this year wraps up, dairy economic analysts reveal that the beginning of 2023 looks grim for the dairy industry. A weak global dairy market will be a central issue, with regions and products showing quite a difference in price weakness, according to the Global Dairy Quarterly Q4 2022 report by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness.
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
WSOC Charlotte

Ferrero buys Blue Bunny ice cream maker Wells Enterprises

Italian confectioner Ferrero said Wednesday it is acquiring Wells Enterprises, one of the largest U.S. ice cream makers, in a deal that will broaden both companies’ offerings. Wells, a 100-year-old family-owned company based in Le Mars, Iowa, makes Blue Bunny, Halo Top and other brands. It employs 4,000 people...
Ethanol Producer Magazine

USDA: Exports of ethanol, distillers grains down in October

The U.S. exported 83.77 million gallons of ethanol and 798,100 metric tons of distillers grains in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6. Exports of both products were down when compared to the previous month and October 2021. The 83.77 million gallons of...
Agriculture Online

A future in ancient grains

Stretched along the rolling hills in southern Michigan, Maple Drive Farms is a quintessential picture of agriculture. Sheep graze in white-fenced pastures, Hereford cattle peek between outbuildings for treats, and wild turkeys hasten along the gravel roads. The more than 2,000 acres consist of roughly three-quarters tillable land in mostly fields of corn, soybean, and wheat crops.
ILLINOIS STATE
Zacks.com

TreeHouse Foods (THS) Gains on Solid Private Label & Pricing

THS - Free Report) . The manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages is benefiting from the sturdy demand for its private-label products. The company is keen on refining its portfolio, which is yielding. That being said, TreeHouse Foods is not immune to the rising inflationary environment and supply chain-related issues.
CBS Philly

Turkey shortage, rising grocery costs affect this Thanksgiving

(CBS/CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to last year. The spread of bird flu has hit some turkey farms and lowered the supply. The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45 per pound, an increase of about $0.70 per...
TheSpoon

New Culture Believes Its Animal-Free Casein Will Help Grow the Alt.Cheese Market

It might sound like a scene from “Forest Gump,” but consumers love cheese–sliced, diced, shredded, spread, liquid, and chunked. Globally, according to Expert Market Research, we’re looking at a space that reached a value of about $75.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2023-2028, reaching a value of approximately $109.85 billion by 2026. Any way you look at it, that’s a lot of cheddar.
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Mashed

Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
TheSpoon

Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market

Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
technologynetworks.com

Poor Nutritional Quality Offered by Some Meat Substitutes

The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy