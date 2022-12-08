Read full article on original website
Massive Layoffs Begin at CNN
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that it has begun widespread layoffs within the organization. The layoffs officially began Wednesday, according to a memo sent to staff by CNN CEO Chris Licht.
CNN layoffs: Network's new boss Chris Licht announces mass cuts to staff starting from Wednesday
An all-staff memo was sent to employees at CNN by CEO Chris Licht indicating that the network has begun the process of layoffs.
Newspaper Giant Announces Mass Layoffs as Major Media Outlets Continue Cuts
Newspaper giant Gannett is reportedly joining other media organizations in their mass layoffs, as they plan to cut six percent of their staffers as media outlets nationwide continue to suffer economic hardship, according to Mediaite, citing The New York Times.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Elon Musk caught building ‘sad hotel rooms’ at Twitter HQ for exhausted employees
ELON Musk has converted conference spaces into sleeping quarters so employees don't have to leave the office. Billionaire Elon Musk shook the tech world up when he purchased Twitter for $44 billion earlier this October. Shortly after, he announced some major changes for the company, including layoffs and paid subscriptions...
New York Times staff to strike for first time in 40 years
BuzzFeed to Lay Off 12 Percent of Staff in Another Media Bloodbath
BuzzFeed will lay off roughly 12 percent of its staff in a measure to cut costs, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The changes will take effect by the first quarter of 2023, and it comes nine months after the company bought out most of its news section in a sweeping penny-pinching move. “Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint. That requires us to lower our costs,” CEO Jonah Peretti wrote in a staff memo. “Unfortunately, reducing our workforce is an essential part of cost cutting. Staff salaries are the single largest cost at the company.” Affected employees will receive a severance package, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission filing. BuzzFeed’s layoffs reflect an increasingly hamstrung media landscape squeezed by a tightening economy. CNN, Gannett, and The Washington Post all enacted heavy layoffs earlier this month, and NPR said it would impose a hiring freeze and seek to cut $10 million by September next year. Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Times Journalists, Other Workers on 24-Hour Strike
The Media Layoff Bloodbath: Why It’s Happening and Who’s Hurt the Most
Fewer reporters will mean fewer stories that ”speak truth to power“ and “uncover governmental and corporate malfeasance,” one expert says. Trouble is mounting for the journalism industry as economic uncertainty has prompted a layoff bloodbath across multiple major media outlets. Within the past week, CNN and...
NYT union workers stage mass walkout
BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off. “In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure,” Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO, wrote in a letter to staff. Social media and other companies who rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter,Snap and Gannett.
New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike
Elon Musk targeted women in mass Twitter layoffs, new lawsuit claims
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Women were disproportionately targeted for termination when Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO and ordered mass layoffs, a new lawsuit filed on behalf of former Twitter employees claims. According to the discrimination lawsuit, Musk also violated Family and Medical Leave Act law by targeting pregnant employees who were on leave, […]
Musk says he has ‘too much on plate’ amid reports of more Twitter job cuts
Elon Musk has said he has “too much work on my plate” as it was reported that Twitter has axed more than 4,000 contractors working in areas including content moderation and engineering. The Tesla chief executive and the social media platform’s new owner told the B20 business leaders’...
‘A big reset in 2023’: After Big Tech’s mass layoffs, job candidates face intense competition
Economic headwinds are gathering and casting a specter over the balance sheets of companies across the industry. In such a climate, terms such as layoffs, restructuring, or “reduction in force” are (tragically) all too common with such measures taking a human toll, and predictably, the trickle of “RIFs” that emerged in Q3 is turning into a downpour as we close out the year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook talks 'very deliberate' hiring strategy
Apple CEO Tim Cook described the iPhone maker's hiring as being "very deliberate" as it navigates current and future economic conditions. In a "CBS Mornings" interview clip posted on social media Monday, Cook said Apple is "being very deliberate on our hiring" as a "consequence of being in this period." That, according to the CEO, means it is "continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."
Layoffs: Companies copy others 'in almost mindless imitation,' professor says
A growing number of companies have implemented layoffs in the midst of the challenging economic environment. One professor said companies are copying what others are doing.
NY Times union warns of walkout on Thursday
