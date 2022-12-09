ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Men's Basketball Grinds Out 67-62 Win in Defensive Battle

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) delivered a double-double and the FGCU men's basketball team (8-3) turned in a gritty defensive effort Saturday night to defeat Mercer 67-62 at Alico Arena. Anderson tied for the team lead with 14 points and 13 rebounds, scoring 12 points in the second half and eight of the Eagles' 13 points in the final 3:22.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Duke Uses Scoring Streaks to Pull Away from FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Despite a season-high 18 points and five rebounds from fifth-year guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Wylie E. Groves HS/Walsh), the No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (8-2) fell short against Duke 71-48 on Sunday at Alico Arena. Three Blue Devils scored in double figures and Duke shot 51.8 percent for the game, joining No. 2 Stanford as the only other program to shoot above 41.5 percent against the Eagles.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Basketball Finishes Homestand With ACC Power Duke

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (8-1) continues its non-conference schedule Sunday when ACC power Duke visits Alico Arena at 1 p.m. in the final game of a three-game homestand. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Blue Devils (9-1) received points in...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Lehigh football coach James Chaney resigns

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The head football coach for the Lehigh Senior High School, James Chaney, resign. Chaney played for Florida State University with three NFL Hall of Famers Deion Sanders, Derrick Brooks and Leroy Butler. He was then coached by Bobby Bowden before becoming an ESE teacher and Head Varsity Football Coach.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
canesinsight.com

Chris Johnson, Jr. commits to Canes

Elite speedster out of Fort Lauderdale commits to the Canes. State champion in the 100M (10.45) and 200M (20.73). Johnson had a huge season for Dillard, including explosive TDs against arguably the two best teams in the country in Chaminade and Central. He will replace Rooster as the big-play threat in Miami’s backfield.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Golf.com

This muni is so good it attracts Augusta National and Seminole members

If you were brainstorming a list of everything a recreational golfer would look for in a course, it might look something like this: Good pace of play, friendly atmosphere, epic scenery, beautiful conditioning, perfect weather, playable for high-handicappers, challenging for low-handicappers…. It took just one round at the Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Villager scores hole-in-one with grandson

After getting his third hole-in-one of this year, Ron Barlament considers himself lucky. “Everybody said I should buy lottery tickets, but I don’t,” he said, with a laugh. “To have that experience is great.” Barlament, of the Village of Sanibel, scored the perfect shot with his grandson, Tom Barlament at Volusia Executive Course. “I’m 85 years old, and Tom is 37,” Barlament said. “He took the opportunity to visit me for a week before Thanksgiving.”
SANIBEL, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Home in Naples, Florida, Only Minutes From Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside Shops, Asking $7.4 Million

482 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida, is located in a desirable Naples neighborhood, just minutes from Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside shops. This stunning home was built with meticulous attention to detail, including a butterfly staircase and marble floors. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,02 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 482 Ridge Drive, please contact Susan L Gardner (Phone: 239-438-2846) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
phillyvoice.com

Sailboat headed from Cape May to Florida goes missing with 2 people onboard, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 30-foot-sailboat that went missing while traveling from Cape May to Florida with two men aboard. The sailboat, named "Atrevida II," was last seen Friday, Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Jupiter, Florida. The Coast Guard did not say when the sailboat left Cape May.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ABC7 Fort Myers

Four food distributions to be hosted in Naples this week

NAPLES, Fla. — Four food distributions will be hosted by St. Matthew’s House in partnership with the Midwest and Harry Chapin Food Banks starting Monday, Dec.12. The time and location can be find below. Tuesday Dec. 13th: Naples Alliance Church at 2504 Estey Ave. in Naples, 34104 10:30AM-12:30PM.
NAPLES, FL
trendingwork.com

Jupiter High School Lockdown Update: Student Medical Emergency

After a student at Jupiter High School experienced a medical emergency on Thursday, the school went into lockdown mode and the student was taken to a nearby hospital. It took place before 10:30 in the morning. More than an hour and a half passed during the lockdown. Matteo Scaparotti, a sophomore at Jupiter High School, shared his experience by stating, “We didn’t know if it was a drill or if it was planned, and we kind of freaked out.”
JUPITER, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County

FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire

Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
BELLE GLADE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL

