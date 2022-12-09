Read full article on original website
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Grinds Out 67-62 Win in Defensive Battle
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) delivered a double-double and the FGCU men's basketball team (8-3) turned in a gritty defensive effort Saturday night to defeat Mercer 67-62 at Alico Arena. Anderson tied for the team lead with 14 points and 13 rebounds, scoring 12 points in the second half and eight of the Eagles' 13 points in the final 3:22.
fgcuathletics.com
Duke Uses Scoring Streaks to Pull Away from FGCU
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Despite a season-high 18 points and five rebounds from fifth-year guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Wylie E. Groves HS/Walsh), the No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (8-2) fell short against Duke 71-48 on Sunday at Alico Arena. Three Blue Devils scored in double figures and Duke shot 51.8 percent for the game, joining No. 2 Stanford as the only other program to shoot above 41.5 percent against the Eagles.
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Basketball Finishes Homestand With ACC Power Duke
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (8-1) continues its non-conference schedule Sunday when ACC power Duke visits Alico Arena at 1 p.m. in the final game of a three-game homestand. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Blue Devils (9-1) received points in...
NBC 2
Lehigh football coach James Chaney resigns
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The head football coach for the Lehigh Senior High School, James Chaney, resign. Chaney played for Florida State University with three NFL Hall of Famers Deion Sanders, Derrick Brooks and Leroy Butler. He was then coached by Bobby Bowden before becoming an ESE teacher and Head Varsity Football Coach.
canesinsight.com
Chris Johnson, Jr. commits to Canes
Elite speedster out of Fort Lauderdale commits to the Canes. State champion in the 100M (10.45) and 200M (20.73). Johnson had a huge season for Dillard, including explosive TDs against arguably the two best teams in the country in Chaminade and Central. He will replace Rooster as the big-play threat in Miami’s backfield.
Golf.com
This muni is so good it attracts Augusta National and Seminole members
If you were brainstorming a list of everything a recreational golfer would look for in a course, it might look something like this: Good pace of play, friendly atmosphere, epic scenery, beautiful conditioning, perfect weather, playable for high-handicappers, challenging for low-handicappers…. It took just one round at the Palm Beach...
Villages Daily Sun
Villager scores hole-in-one with grandson
After getting his third hole-in-one of this year, Ron Barlament considers himself lucky. “Everybody said I should buy lottery tickets, but I don’t,” he said, with a laugh. “To have that experience is great.” Barlament, of the Village of Sanibel, scored the perfect shot with his grandson, Tom Barlament at Volusia Executive Course. “I’m 85 years old, and Tom is 37,” Barlament said. “He took the opportunity to visit me for a week before Thanksgiving.”
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Group comes together for holidays in Dunbar community
A holiday of hope for the southwest Florida community as a group came together today to make sure thousands of families in the Dunbar community have a great Christmas.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Home in Naples, Florida, Only Minutes From Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside Shops, Asking $7.4 Million
482 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida, is located in a desirable Naples neighborhood, just minutes from Vanderbilt Beach, Mercato, and Waterside shops. This stunning home was built with meticulous attention to detail, including a butterfly staircase and marble floors. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,02 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 482 Ridge Drive, please contact Susan L Gardner (Phone: 239-438-2846) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
phillyvoice.com
Sailboat headed from Cape May to Florida goes missing with 2 people onboard, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 30-foot-sailboat that went missing while traveling from Cape May to Florida with two men aboard. The sailboat, named "Atrevida II," was last seen Friday, Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Jupiter, Florida. The Coast Guard did not say when the sailboat left Cape May.
Four food distributions to be hosted in Naples this week
NAPLES, Fla. — Four food distributions will be hosted by St. Matthew’s House in partnership with the Midwest and Harry Chapin Food Banks starting Monday, Dec.12. The time and location can be find below. Tuesday Dec. 13th: Naples Alliance Church at 2504 Estey Ave. in Naples, 34104 10:30AM-12:30PM.
trendingwork.com
Jupiter High School Lockdown Update: Student Medical Emergency
After a student at Jupiter High School experienced a medical emergency on Thursday, the school went into lockdown mode and the student was taken to a nearby hospital. It took place before 10:30 in the morning. More than an hour and a half passed during the lockdown. Matteo Scaparotti, a sophomore at Jupiter High School, shared his experience by stating, “We didn’t know if it was a drill or if it was planned, and we kind of freaked out.”
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
A fast-growing restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's opened its newest Florida location in Port St. Lucie.
North Fort Myers man placed six-month pregnant woman in choke hold
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after he put a six-month pregnant woman into a “choke hold”. On November 27th, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Suncoast Drive after a complaint was issued. A pregnant woman...
Trio arrested after trying to illegally purchase three-wheeled motorcycle
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A trio drove from Miami in an attempt to illegally buy a three-wheeled motorcycle on Friday. The manager of the Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft store located at 3441 Colonial Boulevard became suspicious and alerted Fort Myers Police Department. According to FMPD, Juana Villa-Poey, presented...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County
FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
NBC Miami
South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire
Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
