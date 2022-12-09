ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire spreads through Youngstown home

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merrissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

23-year-old man fatally shot inside car in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was found fatally shot in a car Saturday afternoon, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of Noble Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 10, where they found the man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a department press release.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy