Police investigating man shot in Warren
Police were called to the Trumbull Hospital emergency room.
cleveland19.com
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Man arraigned in woman’s bloody beating in Youngstown
A man who was free on bond in an aggravated arson case was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman bloody last week.
Woman shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.
WFMJ.com
Fire spreads through Youngstown home
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
Man charged with making over 2,400 calls to power company found incompetent to stand trial
U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio ordered Terrence Mott, 65, of Youngstown, to be taken to a medical facility to determine if his competency can be restored.
Bullet goes through Warren home; officers collect over 20 shell casings nearby
A 73-year-old Warren man reported that a bullet went through his house after shots were fired Thursday night in 1100 block of Paige Ave. NE.
WYTV.com
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merrissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
Akron student charged after gun found before basketball game
A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron police said.
Train hits car on Youngstown’s North Side
Youngstown Police are on the scene of an accident after a train hit a car on Saturday night.
Niles police say items found on back of stolen truck
Police say several items were found on a stolen truck that was abandoned after a police chase in Niles in which shots were fired.
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
cleveland19.com
23-year-old man fatally shot inside car in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was found fatally shot in a car Saturday afternoon, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of Noble Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 10, where they found the man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a department press release.
Youngstown detective working 5-year-old murder tries to keep the case warm
Edward Memmer's remains were found Nov, 30, 2017, by a city wastewater crew in a wooded area at Erie Street and Earle Avenue. Memmer was dismembered and his remains were found in several garbage bags.
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Akron, police say
The Akron Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man who was found in a car Saturday afternoon.
2 OVI checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night
Two OVI checkpoints will take place Friday night into Saturday morning in Youngstown.
Police: Man accused of hitting woman, child with alcohol
Officers were called to the 500 block of Blossom Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
