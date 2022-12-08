ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AL.com

Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday

The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Jack’s plans to add as many as 24 new restaurants in 2023

Birmingham-based Jack’s is looking to add another 22 to 24 restaurants within the next year across its four state footprint, with more than a third of those being in Alabama. That’s according to Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess, who says that’s a continuation of the company’s strategy of growing about...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

It’s beginning to look like a cold Christmas for Alabama

Hope Santa’s bringing you a warm coat for Christmas. Early trends are pointing to a blast of air straight from the North Pole just in time for Christmas, and Alabama could be on the receiving end of below-average temperatures. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its latest 8- to 14-day...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month

Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
Upworthy

High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
MISSOURI STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted

MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Gov. Ivey bans TikTok on state devices

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. Ivey’s call to this cyber security action is to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities. Governor Ivey also issued...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

ULA begins construction on $300M expansion in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – United Launch Alliance (ULA), along with partner Beyond Gravity, has begun construction on the $300 million expansion of its Decatur facility announced back in August 2022. The ground was broken on the project in October and building permits issued this week. Upon completion, the 500,000-square-foot expansion is expected to create 250 jobs.    The expansion was necessary after ULA’s deal with Amazon, one of the largest deals in aerospace engineering in history, to build 38 rockets to put internet-delivering satellites in orbit. Beyond Gravity is already the largest rocket parts supplier in Europe and is already operating in Alabama.  At the...
DECATUR, AL
Troy Messenger

ALBBAA launches Big Buck Photo Contest

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) announced the launch of the 2022-2023 Big Buck Photo Contest this week. The photo contest, which takes place online, will run through Feb. 10, 2023, with any photo from the current hunting season – which began in November – being eligible for submission.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

It’s the ‘goat’! Belle Chevre churning out award-winning cheese

ELKMONT — It’s a new dawn at Belle Chevre, which has been making nationally and internationally recognized artisanal goat cheese in north Alabama for three decades. Some three years after buying the Elkmont fromagerie, Huntsville entrepreneur Foster McDonald is expanding Belle Chevre’s lineup with CHEVOO, a brand of jarred goat cheese cubes marinated in infused extra-virgin olive oil.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week

Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
ALABAMA STATE

