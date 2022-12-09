Read full article on original website
Weekly Aggie Update
WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - DECEMBER 12, 2022. Tues., Dec. 27 --- vs. Memphis, 1:15 p.m. (MT) • Utah State football (6-6, 5-3 MW) will play in its 10th bowl game in the past 12 seasons and 16th bowl in school history when it faces Memphis (6-6, 3-5 AAC) in the 11th-annual SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1:15 p.m. (MT). The game will be televised on ESPN. USU is 3-4 all-time against the Tigers and this will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1977.
Sean Bairstow Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's basketball senior guard Sean Bairstow has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Dec. 11. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. It is the first time this season...
Utah State Remains Unbeaten with 79-67 Comeback Win Over LMU
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – In a trip to the Battle Born State, Utah State men's basketball faced another battle to preserve its unbeaten start to the season. Again, USU emerged battle-tested, but unblemished. A pair of 12-1 and 14-2 runs catapulted the Aggies to a 79-67 comeback win over...
