Latina Equal Pay Day is on Dec. 8, and to commemorate this important day, #WeAllGrow Latina partnered with Indeed to bring the issue to the forefront and create lasting change. "Our partnership with Indeed focuses on supporting Latinas in the workplace," says Vanessa Santos Fein, co-CEO of #WeAllGrow Latina. Through a virtual panel that took place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Santos Fein explains how thought leaders and economy builders came together to share actionable tips on how one can grow in their career, negotiate for better wages, and address the ways that Latinas can position themselves to own the table.

5 DAYS AGO