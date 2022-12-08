ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
MSNBC

Latinas' progress in the U.S. has stalled. In fact, it's gotten worse.

While Latinas play a critical role in the workforce, they are often paid less than their peers. And that pay gap is widening. Latina Equal Pay Day, which falls on Dec. 8 this year, marks how far into the new year Latinas must work – almost a full year – to earn as much as their white, male co-workers. Last year, Latinas were paid 54 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.
POPSUGAR

#WeAllGrow Latina Partners With Indeed in Honor of Latina Equal Pay Day

Latina Equal Pay Day is on Dec. 8, and to commemorate this important day, #WeAllGrow Latina partnered with Indeed to bring the issue to the forefront and create lasting change. "Our partnership with Indeed focuses on supporting Latinas in the workplace," says Vanessa Santos Fein, co-CEO of #WeAllGrow Latina. Through a virtual panel that took place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Santos Fein explains how thought leaders and economy builders came together to share actionable tips on how one can grow in their career, negotiate for better wages, and address the ways that Latinas can position themselves to own the table.
ABC News

Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US

On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Sheeraz Qurban

Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.

Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy