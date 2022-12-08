Read full article on original website
Related
Tawna Lynn Stouffer obituary 1958~2022
Tawna Lynn Stouffer, 64, of Metal Twp, Pennsylvania passed away November 26, 2022, at home. She was born on October 4, 1958, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to Wilbur and Henrietta George. Tawna is survived by a son, John Thomas Stouffer, her sister Sherry Leach, a brother, Jerry Blain, and a nephew,...
Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72
WYANT Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72, of Organ Cave, WV, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Earnie was born July 13, 1950, in Eakley, OK, and raised in Pueblo, CO. He was the son of the late Isaac Elles Wyant and Clara Willingham Wyant McBride. He was a […] The post Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
This Bride Wants a Silent Wedding, and All Guests in Yellow. Care to RSVP?
If there’s a journalistic medium that reliably provides a raw glimpse into human behavior at its most bizarre, it’s the syndicated advice column, and last week, Amy Dickinson of Ask Amy answered a whopper of a query in the Washington Post: is it a red flag that my fiancé doesn’t support my desire for a silent wedding and silent wedding reception?“As the bride, I’m planning on making certain requests of my guests, to make sure that my special day is as perfect as possible,” the anonymous writer said (Dickinson declined to divulge her identity to The Daily Beast, and none...
Comments / 0