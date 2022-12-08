ATLANTA — A widely-panned touchdown call that helped decide a Georgia state championship high school football game last weekend could lead to the use of replay in the state. One of Georgia's top high school sports officials told 11Alive that "we owe it" to schools to explore using replay after the call, which was described as "unbelievable" in some of the more generous language used to comment on it.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO