Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
3.5 million Georgians estimated to be traveling for the holidays
ATLANTA — An estimated 3.5 million Georgia residents will be traveling during the holidays, according to new figures released by AAA. The vast majority of those people will be traveling by car, according to the estimates - roughly 3.2 million, with about 184,000 air travelers and 122,000 traveling by "other modes."
WXIA 11 Alive
'Unbelievable' Georgia high school football touchdown call could lead to replay use
ATLANTA — A widely-panned touchdown call that helped decide a Georgia state championship high school football game last weekend could lead to the use of replay in the state. One of Georgia's top high school sports officials told 11Alive that "we owe it" to schools to explore using replay after the call, which was described as "unbelievable" in some of the more generous language used to comment on it.
Comments / 0