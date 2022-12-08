Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Related
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: 70-year-old pedestrian dies weeks after SUV crash in Kings Park
A 70-year-old woman died last week from injuries dealt by an SUV that hit her outside the Kings Park neighborhood in West Springfield half a month earlier. On Nov. 15, Springfield resident Ly Tran was using the Braddock Road crosswalk to go from Kings Park Drive to the north side, which is the entrance to the Parkwood Baptist Church, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release today.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
All-Day I-95 Toll Lanes Proposed — Northern Virginia leaders, including Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, say the I-95 Express Lanes should be open to both northbound and southbound drivers throughout the day. The lanes currently only operate during rush hours, with drivers going into D.C. in the morning and going out during the afternoon. [NBC4]
ffxnow.com
Tysons Bikeshare stations may be shuffled from office to residential sites
Much has changed in the landscape of Tysons and people’s travel habits since Capital Bikeshare first pulled into town in 2016. As a result, Fairfax County plans to relocate some of the bicycle-sharing company’s 15 established stations in the area to new spots that better accommodate Tysons’ growing residential population and the rise of remote work accelerated by the pandemic.
ffxnow.com
Tweaks sought for major Aurora Station at Dulles development near Innovation Metro
A major mixed-use development near the Innovation Center Metro station could see some tweaks, if Fairfax County approves changes requested by developer Pomeroy Companies. The applicant behind Aurora Station at Dulles is seeking more flexibility in the previously approved residential makeup in eight planned land bays on nearly 21 acres of the 39-acre property, which is bounded by Frying Pan Road, Sunrise Valley Drive and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
ffxnow.com
Stormwater crews rescue Pickles the cat from Lake Anne drain after hours-long effort
Pickles, a rescue cat, was trapped in a stormwater drain at Lake Anne in Reston for almost a week. Her owners unsuccessfully tried to get him out after he became stuck on Dec. 4, his mews audible through a manhole. After Fairfax County’s animal control staff said they couldn’t humanely...
ffxnow.com
Vienna: A town of two Cavas?
The former Zoës Kitchen in Vienna won’t remain vacant for long. Just days after the fast-casual Mediterranean chain shuttered on Nov. 30, signs appeared on the building at 418 Maple Avenue East indicating that its parent company, Cava, will be moving in. Cava will open there in the...
ffxnow.com
Flagship Carwash to open another location in Herndon
Herndon will soon be home to two Flagship Carwash locations. A new location is set to open at the Village Center at Dulles, a shopping center located at at 2501 Centreville Road, according to signage posted at the storefront. There’s no word yet on when it’s expected to open. Flagship’s...
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Vienna’s holiday lights map 2022
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. I have spent hours driving around our town hunting for the best holiday lights...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 12, 2022
Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 9096 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 12, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
County board devotes more Covid relief funds to affordable housing
Fairfax County has now committed $45 million of the COVID-19 relief funds it received from the federal government to supporting affordable housing projects. The Board of Supervisors approved the latest allocation of $15 million at its meeting last Tuesday (Dec. 6), and more could be on the way next year, if the board opts to dip into a reserve fund to further its goal of creating 10,000 more affordable units by 2034.
ffxnow.com
McLean and Herndon school board representative Elaine Tholen won’t seek reelection next year
Dranesville District school board member Elaine Tholen will not run for reelection in 2023, while several of the other members haven’t yet declared their own intentions. Tholen confirmed to FFXnow that she won’t seek another term on the Fairfax County School Board and instead plans to step down at the end of her term on Dec. 31, 2023.
Comments / 0