Prep roundup: Jaeden Brown scores 37 points to lead Pullman boys; Brynn McGaughy leads Colfax girls over Clarkston

First look: Seeking first bowl win since 2018, Washington State faces Mountain West champ Fresno State at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
What is it? Playing in its eighth bowl game since 2013, Washington State (7-5) will conclude its first full season under coach Jake Dickert in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Mountain West champion Fresno State (9-4). Where is it? SoFi Stadium – a state-of-the-art NFL venue and the third-year...
Gonzaga women drop to 23rd in AP poll despite winning both games last week
Despite winning both of its games last week, the Gonzaga women dropped one spot, to 23rd, in The Associated Press poll released Monday. Gonzaga is 9-2 after recent wins over Queens University of Charlotte and UC Davis. However, the Zags were leapfrogged by previously unranked Kansas. The Jayhawks, 9-0 after...
No. 18 Gonzaga entertains road-weary Northern Illinois on Monday
In basketball and lyrical terms, Northern Illinois has been everywhere, man, the Huskies have been everywhere. They’re on the tail end of eight straight away/neutral-site games accounting for roughly 16,000 travel miles. Their next stop probably won’t be the most hospitable. The Huskies visit No. 18 Gonzaga, which...
Washington State notebook: Cougs juggling transfers, coaching departures, recruiting trips and bowl prep
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert has mixed feelings about the transfer portal. Over the past two weeks, 12 of his players announced their intentions to leave WSU and joined the NCAA’s version of a free-agency market, which has reportedly claimed more than 1,500 players nationwide since the start of the month.
Commentary: It’s clear, again, that Gonzaga men’s basketball is a level above UW
SPOKANE – Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn’t really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren’t terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga’s home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
Washington State coach Jake Dickert to serve as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach at L.A. Bowl
PULLMAN – For one game, Jake Dickert will return to his old role. Washington State’s head coach is taking over at defensive coordinator for the Cougars’ season finale on Dec. 17 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State. “I’m excited a little bit about how...
Former WSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach hospitalized
JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi medical center. No other information is available on the extent of Leach's condition. Last Updated: Dec 12 at 9:34 a.m5. Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach...
Former Washington State coach Mike Leach remains in 'critical condition' after reportedly suffering heart attack
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, remains in critical condition Monday after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his Starkville home Sunday afternoon. A university press release initially indicated Leach was hospitalized due to "personal health issues." Multiple sources told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger...
Fog is rolling into Spokane and neighboring regions, with VERY cold lows on the way
Afternoon fog rolled into the region Sunday and is set to stick around most of the week as temperatures decline steadily into near record-breaking lows. Patchy fog is making for low visibility on the roadways throughout Spokane County, and down into the Palouse and LC Valley Monday through Thursday this week. Most of the fog is centering in around central WA and parts of the Inland NW, as well as the Palouse – the northern Idaho Panhandle is forecasted to have much better visibility than Spokane.
Heavy, wet snow falls across Inland Northwest
Heavy wet snow fell overnight in Spokane. More is expected throughout higher elevations in northeastern Washington and parts of north Idaho.
Snow and slush cover roads across Spokane and Kootenai counties
Spoiler alert: It snows in Spokane! The Inland Northwest woke up Saturday morning to a new blanket of wet snow. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren drove through the streets of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene to see where things are slick.
Messy winter weather to continue Saturday in the Inland Northwest
Heavy snow fell overnight, leaving a blanket of wet snow on the ground for much of the Inland Northwest Saturday morning. Things are warming up in Spokane, but areas north of the city could see continued snow throughout the day.
More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
3-year-old falls out of vehicle, struck by oncoming traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A child was injured after falling out of a vehicle at Sprague and Pines and being struck by oncoming traffic Monday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) says he is 3 years old. One southbound lane was closed for around an hour while WSP investigated the scene....
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane. the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriffs Office.
One man is dead after falling into the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Training Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department confirmed the man who fell into the Spokane River on Saturday is dead. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the man was walking along the south bank of the river near the Spokane Police Training Academy when police told him he couldn't be there, and that he should turn around.
2 suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in South Perry District
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perry and 7th on Saturday. According to SPD, dispatch received calls from several people reporting a drive by shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Based on these calls, police were able to determine a suspect vehicle.
Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time. In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane. Crosby Jr. and the Zonky...
Lewiston man arrested after attacking police in hospital
A man from Lewiston is back in jail after attacking a police officer in the hospital. Brown now faces charges for felony battery along with previous manslaughter charges.
