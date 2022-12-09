Prep roundup: Jaeden Brown scores 37 points to lead Pullman boys; Brynn McGaughy leads Colfax girls over Clarkston

Afternoon fog rolled into the region Sunday and is set to stick around most of the week as temperatures decline steadily into near record-breaking lows. Patchy fog is making for low visibility on the roadways throughout Spokane County, and down into the Palouse and LC Valley Monday through Thursday this week. Most of the fog is centering in around central WA and parts of the Inland NW, as well as the Palouse – the northern Idaho Panhandle is forecasted to have much better visibility than Spokane.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO