theScore
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Helpers in back-to-back games
Nurse logged an assist, five shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild. Nurse has assists in back-to-back games and five points over his last seven outings while going plus-7 in that longer span. The 27-year-old has contributed a little offense while remaining steady on the back end, but he's now gone four games without logging a hit. For the season, the Ontario native has four goals, 12 helpers, 61 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 44 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 28 contests.
Crowd Erupts as Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to 22 Games Against Flames
Mitch Marner picked up the secondary assist on William Nylander's power-play goal for Toronto against the Calgary Flames.
theScore
Predators' McCarron enters player assistance program
Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and will be unavailable indefinitely, the league announced Sunday. McCarron will continue to be paid during his absence and will return to the Predators once cleared by program administrators for on-ice competition. He has played 15 games for...
theScore
Report: Flames, Oilers to meet in Heritage Classic next season
The Battle of Alberta is headed outdoors for the first time. The Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday's "32 Thoughts" segment. The NHL hasn't set a date for the event at Commonwealth Stadium, but it won't take place...
Weekend fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Your essential guide to the top fantasy hockey player picks and NHL matchups for December 10-11.
FOX Sports
Batherson's goal, assist put Senators over Predators 3-2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Interested in Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet?
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is the subject of trade rumors. Could the Orlando Magic make a move?
theScore
Flames' Weegar shoulders blame for loss: 'Just a shitty effort by myself'
Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar shouldered the blame for his team's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday night after his costly turnover led to Columbus' eventual game-winner. "I'll take full responsibility on that loss," he told reporters postgame. "Tough play in the second period, and we got caught...
NBC Sports
Despite Frost's breakout game, Flyers take another punch to the gut in OT
In dire need of offense, the Flyers got four-point games Sunday night from Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk. The Flyers took another loss in overtime with a 5-4 decision to the Coyotes at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. John Tortorella's club is 0-6 in OT this season.
theScore
Letang leads Penguins in ice time vs. Sabres in return from stroke
Less than two weeks after suffering the second stroke of his career, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to the lineup during Saturday's 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres. Letang led all Penguins skaters with just over 22 minutes of ice time and seven hits in the contest. "It feels...
theScore
Maple Leafs praise Nylander after 5-point game: 'He's just a stud'
Mitch Marner may grab most of the headlines due to his ongoing 22-game point streak, but the Toronto Maple Leafs were sure to praise William Nylander after his five-point performance propelled them past the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. "Last season, (Nylander) set a new standard for himself. … He's...
theScore
Report: Horvat rejects Canucks' offer, team now focused on trade market
The Vancouver Canucks are focusing on the trade market for forward Bo Horvat after their latest contract offer was rejected a couple of weeks ago, reports TSN's Pierre LeBrun. The Canucks captain is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Horvat is in the...
theScore
Raptors outclassed by Magic again, fall below .500 mark
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game...
theScore
Report: Blue Jays agree to deal with Kiermaier
The Toronto Blue Jays and three-time Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier agreed to a major-league contract, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Kiermaier, who's a left-handed bat, reportedly joins a Blue Jays club looking for outfield help after trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners in mid-November. Toronto beat out...
