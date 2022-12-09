Nurse logged an assist, five shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild. Nurse has assists in back-to-back games and five points over his last seven outings while going plus-7 in that longer span. The 27-year-old has contributed a little offense while remaining steady on the back end, but he's now gone four games without logging a hit. For the season, the Ontario native has four goals, 12 helpers, 61 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 44 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 28 contests.

2 DAYS AGO