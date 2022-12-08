ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erwinrecord.net

Erwin ushers in season with tree lighting event, First Friday festivities

“It’s Christmas in Erwin,” declared Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Delp to those in attendance for the official Erwin tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 2. The tree lighting and related festivities coincided with First Friday activities for December in downtown Erwin. The town hosted various...
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
erwinrecord.net

Holiday Events: State parks have the holidays covered

The region’s state parks are outdoing themselves in providing fun seasonal activities that the entire family can enjoy. Here is a sampling of upcoming activities. The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is pleased to present the annual “Tea with Mrs. Claus” program on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
erwinrecord.net

Erwin churches to hold concerts featuring combined choirs

The combined choirs of Ninth Street Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Erwin will present a program of Christmas carols and anthems on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 18. The first concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Ninth Street Baptist Church, 310 9th...
ERWIN, TN
erwinrecord.net

UCHS agriculture students complete personal Supervised Agricultural Experiences

Unicoi County High School Agricultural Department students are currently working hard on their semester Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, commonly referred to as SAE projects. These projects help students gain a working knowledge about specific agriculture-related endeavors. The Unicoi County High School agriculture teacher Holly Rogers explained that every student that...
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities weekend events for Dec. 10-11

(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend! That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little. That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy. Saturday, Dec. 10 Jonesborough […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
erwinrecord.net

Fire Pizza food truck serves up great pies

If there is one thing that can bring people together, it’s pizza. Who can resist gooey melted cheese that pulls from the slice? It’s a food that has a nearly endless amount of customization. It can be served with the classics like pepperoni, or it can be mixed up with items like sausage, mushroom and peppers. More adventurous tasters will argue for pineapple and ham, and there are other fantastical combinations that are becoming increasingly popular — apple butter and bacon, anyone?
Kingsport Times-News

Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses

Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
KINGSPORT, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Jonesborough

If you are searching for the hospital completed list in the Jonesborough range, you have entered the accurate location. In this blog article, I’ll share a list of top hospital , that are situated in the Jonesborough. You will get a Web Address details, Contact Number, directions, approximate regular...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnson City

Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia small businesses win Bristol casino pitch contest

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Five small businesses in southwestern Virginia are celebrating after winning a pitch contest organized by Virginia Community Capital and hosted by Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The honor came with a cash award, and the possibility of a continuing relationship with the casino. Brian Weber, Jacqui Sobieski...
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy