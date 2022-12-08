Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
erwinrecord.net
Erwin ushers in season with tree lighting event, First Friday festivities
“It’s Christmas in Erwin,” declared Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Delp to those in attendance for the official Erwin tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 2. The tree lighting and related festivities coincided with First Friday activities for December in downtown Erwin. The town hosted various...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
erwinrecord.net
Holiday Events: State parks have the holidays covered
The region’s state parks are outdoing themselves in providing fun seasonal activities that the entire family can enjoy. Here is a sampling of upcoming activities. The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is pleased to present the annual “Tea with Mrs. Claus” program on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m.
erwinrecord.net
Erwin churches to hold concerts featuring combined choirs
The combined choirs of Ninth Street Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Erwin will present a program of Christmas carols and anthems on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 18. The first concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Ninth Street Baptist Church, 310 9th...
‘She was a trailblazer’: Family learns of suffragist grandmother’s work
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrates the historical marker of the home of women’s rights suffragist, Eliza Shaut White. White was a suffragist in Johnson City who organized a parade that took people down to Fountain Square. There is a mural on Ashe Street that commemorates that parade. The Women’s Suffrage Coalition of […]
erwinrecord.net
UCHS agriculture students complete personal Supervised Agricultural Experiences
Unicoi County High School Agricultural Department students are currently working hard on their semester Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, commonly referred to as SAE projects. These projects help students gain a working knowledge about specific agriculture-related endeavors. The Unicoi County High School agriculture teacher Holly Rogers explained that every student that...
LIST: Tri-Cities weekend events for Dec. 10-11
(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend! That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little. That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy. Saturday, Dec. 10 Jonesborough […]
erwinrecord.net
Christmas Concert for Honduras: Musical event benefits work of 'Shrimp Matters'
Last year, a group of musicians involved with the Erwin-based non-profit organization Shrimp Matters wanted to find a way to help raise funds during the Christmas season to not only help with Christmas projects, but to also support the missions and goals for the coming year. A Christmas Concert for...
erwinrecord.net
Fire Pizza food truck serves up great pies
If there is one thing that can bring people together, it’s pizza. Who can resist gooey melted cheese that pulls from the slice? It’s a food that has a nearly endless amount of customization. It can be served with the classics like pepperoni, or it can be mixed up with items like sausage, mushroom and peppers. More adventurous tasters will argue for pineapple and ham, and there are other fantastical combinations that are becoming increasingly popular — apple butter and bacon, anyone?
Kingsport Times-News
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan EMS asking people to help fill ambulances with gifts
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services is asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual Fill the Box campaign on Monday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
Johnson City Press
2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses
Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to mull selling white farm house, other land near West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or maybe even trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northern-most end of the West Ridge High School site. That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to...
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
Harman Ice move from a 107 years on West Walnut Street gets real as icemakers depart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The crane lifting two massive ice-making machines through the roof at 724 W. Walnut St. Thursday told the story: A century-plus of ice and coal distribution from Harman Ice’s original home ends in just a few weeks. Long a fixture on West Walnut, Harman sold the property to the City […]
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia small businesses win Bristol casino pitch contest
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Five small businesses in southwestern Virginia are celebrating after winning a pitch contest organized by Virginia Community Capital and hosted by Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The honor came with a cash award, and the possibility of a continuing relationship with the casino. Brian Weber, Jacqui Sobieski...
