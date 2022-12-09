ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game coming in 2023

By Heather Wald
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvoI8_0jcgqO3u00

Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game that's set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in 2023.

A debut trailer for the new team-based multiplayer game set in the Crash universe dropped during the Game Awards, where several familiar faces from the series made an appearance.

With the likes of Coco, Doctor Neo Cortex, Tawna, and Dingodile, Crash Team Rumble will let us play as a cast of friends and foes of the famous marsupial. 4v4 teams will squad up and take each other on in various different arenas in the name of trying to secure the most Wumpa fruit. With a drop-off zone to bank your delectable fruit, you'll also have to defend the opposing side's drop zone to stop them from storing up more than you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hK4UZ_0jcgqO3u00

(Image credit: Activision)

Each character will have their own distinctive powers to offer up different play styles, which will no doubt also play into their personalities and weapons of choice. Coming to us from Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time developer Toys For Bob, Crash Team Rumble will also feature cross-platform play, so you can get stuck in on the action with pals across all consoles.

Crash Team Rumble looks like a riot. In the past, we've seen some multiplayer experiences in the shape of Crash Team Racing , but it'll be exciting to see a new competitive spin on the Crash universe that takes us into the 4v4 online arena. There's no exact release date just yet, but with a launch window of 2023, it hopefully won't be too long before we can crash into the action.

Keep track of all the releases on the horizon with our roundup of new games for 2023 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
TechRadar

Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5

If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
IGN

Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed

New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
SlashGear

Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players

Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off

Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
Engadget

Xbox will start charging $70 for some Series X/S games

Has confirmed it will increase the prices of some of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. Specifically, major games built for Xbox Series X/S will cost $10 more in the US, including , and . Regional price increases may vary. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical...
SVG

Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"

The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles

PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy