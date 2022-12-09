Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game coming in 2023

Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game that's set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in 2023.

A debut trailer for the new team-based multiplayer game set in the Crash universe dropped during the Game Awards, where several familiar faces from the series made an appearance.

With the likes of Coco, Doctor Neo Cortex, Tawna, and Dingodile, Crash Team Rumble will let us play as a cast of friends and foes of the famous marsupial. 4v4 teams will squad up and take each other on in various different arenas in the name of trying to secure the most Wumpa fruit. With a drop-off zone to bank your delectable fruit, you'll also have to defend the opposing side's drop zone to stop them from storing up more than you.

(Image credit: Activision)

Each character will have their own distinctive powers to offer up different play styles, which will no doubt also play into their personalities and weapons of choice. Coming to us from Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time developer Toys For Bob, Crash Team Rumble will also feature cross-platform play, so you can get stuck in on the action with pals across all consoles.

Crash Team Rumble looks like a riot. In the past, we've seen some multiplayer experiences in the shape of Crash Team Racing , but it'll be exciting to see a new competitive spin on the Crash universe that takes us into the 4v4 online arena. There's no exact release date just yet, but with a launch window of 2023, it hopefully won't be too long before we can crash into the action.

