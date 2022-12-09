First Super Mario movie clip is filled with the game's classic music

The first full clip from the Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted during The Game Awards , offering a look at Mario's introduction to the Mushroom Kingdom.

The clip sees Mario as a fish out of water in a town populated by Toads, confused by such concepts as as hitting blocks to get coins and traveling through pipes. Clearly, this is Mario's origin story. The scene ends with Mario landing - face-first - at the entrance to Princess Peach's castle.

The brief scene is a treasure trove of Easter eggs from the series, from the Crazy Cap shop (which appeared in Super Mario Odyssey) to the selection of Super Mario Bros. 3 items appearing in the antiques shop.

My favorite details, though, come from the soundtrack. The entire score of the scene is made up of riffs on classic tracks from the original games. There's no better way to get the Mario spirit right than by bringing Koji Kondo's compositions in - and gosh darn it, now they've got me.

Prior to today's scene reveal, we've seen two trailers for the Mario movie. The first trailer focused big on Bowser's nefarious plans , while the second introduced us to Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach .

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in theaters on April 7, 2023. The film's directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic of Teen Titans Go!, with a screenplay from Matthew Fogel of The Lego Movie 2.

