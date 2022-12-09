ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Adam Wainwright has hilarious response to Cardinals new catcher

From 2007-2022, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina were the starting battery for the St. Louis Cardinals in 328 regular season games. That’s an all-time MLB record. Molina is now retired and clearly doesn’t think that Wainwright and his new catcher will be able to surpass that record. Replacing Molina behind the plate in St. Louis Read more... The post Adam Wainwright has hilarious response to Cardinals new catcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

The best baseball players born on Dec. 10

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 10. In 1966, Renko had a decision to make when he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders after a good football career at Kansas: professional football or professional baseball? He was already playing Minor League ball by then after signing with the Mets in 1965, and after seeing how often football players got hurt, Renko decided to stick with baseball. He turned it into a 15-year Major League career. The Kansas City, Kan., native began his big league career with the Expos and pitched for eight years in Montreal before a trade sent him to the Cubs in 1976. Renko then had stints with the White Sox, A’s, Red Sox and Angels. After pitching for the Royals in 1983, he called it a career. Renko finished his career with a 3.99 ERA and 134 wins, accumulating 23.5 WAR, according to Baseball Reference.
MLB

Brewers get All-Star William Contreras in 3-way deal

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal

ATLANTA -- Sean Murphy is the Braves’ new catcher of the future. Murphy was acquired from the A’s on Monday afternoon as part of a three-team deal that also included the Brewers. To land the highly regarded catcher, the Braves parted ways with All-Star catcher William Contreras and the club’s top-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond

This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
MLB

The offseason's biggest winners ... so far

It is far too early to start declaring winners and losers from the Hot Stove already. The Winter Meetings just ended! Carlos Correa hasn’t signed anywhere, Dansby Swanson hasn’t either, Carlos Rodón is still out there! We’re still just getting started!. But still: We’ve learned a...
MLB

Why Bell fits the Guardians' offense so well

This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians were confident that they had the power bat they needed to keep a home run threat in the middle of the lineup when they left Spring Training earlier this year. Franmil Reyes was ready to go from a hot-and-cold contributor to a dependable cleanup guy.
WASHINGTON STATE
MLB

Rangers thrilled to play for manager Bochy

ARLINGTON -- The Winter Meetings have come and gone and the Rangers have made a few splashes -- including signing right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal -- in free agency. Through it all, Texas’ new manager Bruce Bochy has been there every step of the way. A...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Rays seize chance to add pitching prospects

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays addressed one of their needs at the big league level by acquiring starter Zach Eflin, and they still want to upgrade their lineup before the offseason ends. But as a team always mindful of both the present and future, it’s worth a look at how Tampa Bay has consistently added pitching prospect depth at nearly every turn so far this winter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades

Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
MLB

Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats

Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers?

Coming off arguably his best season yet, the Mets signed 39-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year contract that, according to a source, is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. On the surface, it's not hard to justify those numbers. Verlander just went 18-4 with...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

These teams still have holes to fill

The Winter Meetings are over, but the winter is not, and there’s still work to be done. There are a handful of high-end free agents available, and trades to be made, and really there’s not a single team out there – regardless of whether they’ve already made an addition or not – that can realistically sit back, relax and say: Yes. We’re done.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB

Kiermaier agrees to deal with Blue Jays (sources)

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with Kevin Kiermaier to add the longtime Rays cornerstone to their new-look outfield, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio on Saturday. Kiermaier’s deal, first reported by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, is pending a physical and has not yet been made...
MLB

A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s acquired left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok, catcher Manny Piña, and minor league right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas from the Atlanta Braves and outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Milwaukee Brewers, the club announced on Monday. The A’s sent catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta and right-handed pitcher Joel Payamps to Milwaukee, and the Braves sent catcher William Contreras and minor league right-handed pitcher Justin Yeager to the Brewers. To clear space on the roster, the A’s designated infielder Vimael Machín for assignment.
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

Manaea has two-year deal with Giants (report)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants filled out their starting rotation Sunday night by agreeing to a two-year, $25 million deal with left-hander Sean Manaea, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed or announced the deal, which reportedly includes an opt-out clause. The move will bring...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

White Sox remain 'patient' but ready this offseason

CHICAGO -- White Sox fans are not going to agree with or particularly like my eight words of advice to follow. Patience is a virtue and almost a necessity. I’m not talking about the team’s overall hope for a bounceback in 2023 after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in ‘22. My focus is more upon offseason moves.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy