Flyers Open Season Against Bay State Conference Rival Natick High Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – Last season, the Framingham High girls ice hockey team won its first playoff game in 12 years, before losing to the #1-ranked Duxbury Dragons in the MIAA tournament. The Flyers ended their 25th season with a record of 9-8-5. Coach Casey Diana has re-built the Framingham High girls ice hockey program.
Cram the Cruiser at the Flyers Home Opener Saturday
FRAMINGHAM- The Framingham High boys ice hockey team will be collecting Toys for Tots at its home opener at Loring Arena on Saturday, December 17. The boys ice hockey team has teamed up with Framingham Police for the event. The Flyers open the season on Wednesday on the road against...
Flyers Win Season Opener 62-29
FRAMINGHAM – The back of their warm up shirts read “ALL IN” as the Framingham Flyers girls varsity basketball team kicked off the winter sports season on home court against the Attleboro High Bombardiers. The first quarter opened with both teams fighting to maintain control of the...
Framingham State Defeats Regis 76-59
WESTON – The Framingham State women’s baseball team overpowered Regis College by a score of 76-59 in non-conference play Saturday afternoon in Weston. Framingham State improves to 8-2. Regis College drops to 2-6 HOW IT HAPPENED:. Regis College took an early 7-2 lead over the visitors in the...
In Final High School Race, Burgess Places 7th at Cross-Country Nationals
FRAMINGHAM – in his final high school cross-country race, Framingham High senior Sam Burgess finished 7th at the Champs Cross-Country National Championships in San Diego, California. His time in Saturday’s 5K was 15:13.6 minutes. It was one of the fastest-ever high school boys championship races, with 36 runners...
Breaking: Burgess Finishes 7th at the National Cross-Country Championship
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess finished 7th at the national Cross-Country Championship race in California today, November 10. This was the second consecutive year, Burgess had qualified for the race. His time today was 15:13.6 minutes in the 5K race. Of the 39 runners who...
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest
ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
Jane Carithers Pearsall, 84
FRAMIGHAM – Jane Carithers Pearsall, age 84, died peacefully, Saturday, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health and in the presence of her family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Arch Townsend Carithers and Brenda (McElhaney) Carithers, Jane spent her childhood years in Wellesley, and Santa Monica, CA. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1960.
Michael J. Rourke, Former Natick Assistant Town Administrator & Recreation Director
NATICK – Michael J. Rourke of Natick passed away at home on December 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer over the past year. He was born March 8, 1943, to William F. Rourke and Mary (Joyce) Rourke in Hartford, CT. Mike was the beloved husband of MaryAnn...
Photo of the Day: Snowfall on A Sunday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – Snow is falling this afternoon, December 11. Be carefully driving, as several crashes already reported on MetroWest roads. The Framingham History Center and Voices of MetroWest are hosting a holiday singalong at Historic Village Hall today at 4 p.m.
First Snow of the Season Forecasted For Sunday Into Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton is forecasting the first snow accumulation of the 2022-23 season. A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Less than an inch of snow is forecasted East of Worcester.
Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, Army Veteran & Restauranteur
FRAMINGHAM – Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, of Framingham died peacefully on Saturday December 3, 2022. Tommy never backed down from life’s challenges and was extremely hard-working and patient. He always had a smile on his face and his motto was “it’s ok, I’m ok.” Tommy was passionate about all Boston sports and his five grandsons meant everything to him.
Bernadette J. Harrod, 77, Vietnam Veteran, Nurse, & Author
FRAMINGHAM – Bernadette J. Harrod of Daytona Beach, FL (formally of Framingham) passed away on November 22 at the age of 77. She leaves her wife Kathleen A. (Logan) and their daughter Taylor. In Framingham, she leaves her loving son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Richelle, and her grandchildren, Andrew...
Euphoria (Conides) Manikas
FRAMINGHAM – Euphoria (Conides) Manikas of Framingham passed away on December 8, 2022 held tightly in the love of family and friends. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Effie leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Father Nicholas “Nick” Manikas, their children, Paul of Cotuit, MA (Becky Gydosh), Mary of West Boylston, MA (Michael Leach), and Joanna of Ogunquit, ME (Elizabeth Cutler), as well as grandchildren Matthew, Ainsley, Kathryn, John, Jessica, and Krista.
Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
PHOTOS: Wreaths Placed at Framingham Cemeteries To Honor Veterans
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive year, giant wreaths were placed at the City of Framingham’s cemeteries to honor Veterans. “We do this for the Veterans of the city, the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Framingham Police Lt. Robert Downing, a U.S. Army Veteran, who was one of the organizers.
MetroWest Will See An Inch Or Less of Snow
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has lowered its snowfall totals for MetroWest for Sunday into Monday, December 12. Snow could start as early as 3 p.m., today, but snow accumulation is expected to be an inch or less. Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
PHOTOS: Framingham Baseball Collects Toys For Tots for 18th Year
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, Framingham Baseball held its 18th Annual Toys For Tots drive on Monday night at Samba Steak & Sushi. “Thanks to everyone who came out to our 18th Annual Toys for Tots! And a huge thanks to Joe at Samba for hosting us,” said organizer Janet Leombruno.
Home of the Week: Antique Colonial Framingham House Built in 1892
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a100-plus-year-old Colonial home in South Framingham. The 317 Bishop Street property is located in District 7 of the City of Framingham. Priced at $629,900 the property was built in 1892. The house has 1,792 square feet of...
Framingham Together Organization Launches Website To Support Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
FRAMINGHAM – An organization called “Framingham Together” launched its website this month. Framingham Together consists of more than 3 dozen “organizations that stand in solidarity against racism and discrimination of any kind and look to create and foster an inclusive community for all.”. The mission is...
