FRAMINGHAM – Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, of Framingham died peacefully on Saturday December 3, 2022. Tommy never backed down from life’s challenges and was extremely hard-working and patient. He always had a smile on his face and his motto was “it’s ok, I’m ok.” Tommy was passionate about all Boston sports and his five grandsons meant everything to him.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO