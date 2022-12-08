Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Related
Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys
Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it. Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott On Sunday
The Cowboys are currently trailing the Texans, 23-20, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has not been good. He's fumbled and thrown two interceptions. If the Cowboys are going to make a run in the playoffs, they're going to need Prescott to play...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Bill Belichick & Pam Anderson story
Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is apparently a big fan of actress and model Pamela Anderson. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, speaking on Monday night’s episode of The Manningcast, revealed a hilarious Belichick Pro Bowl selection during his playing career that centered on Anderson. “Pamela Anderson-Bill...
NFL World Is Furious With Eagles, Titans Punishment
The week's NFL fines continued with Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree being hit up for his roughing the passer penalty against the Eagles last week. But as Titans writer John Glennon points out, Eagles DB Marcus Epps didn't receive anything for his unnecessary roughness flag that resulted in a concussion for Tennessee rookie Treylon Burks.
Video: Popular Cowboys Fan's Reaction To Sunday's Game Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys are struggling mightily against the lowly Houston Texans today and the entire fanbase is in shambles because of it. But arguably their biggest fan is really in a mood right now (no pun intended). In the third quarter, the Cowboys fell into a 23-17 deficit against the...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update
The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Yardbarker
How 'The Price Is Right' helped Mike Leach choose a team captain at Washington State
There were two things you could always say about Mike Leach. The first was that he did things in his own, unique way. The second was that you never knew what you were going to get from him when somebody stuck a microphone in his face and asked him a question.
Jerry Rice blasts Kyle Shanahan after Deebo Samuel injury
The San Francisco 49ers were taking it to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, leading 21-0 late
Cowboys Reportedly Linked To Another Veteran Wide Receiver
The dream of Odell Beckham Jr. taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys this year seems to be dying, but America's Team has reportedly not given up on adding help at wide receiver. NFL Network's Jane Slater, who covers the Cowboys, shared an intriguing update for fans on her Instagram...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Remembering Mike Leach's iconic 2019 press conference
The hilarious, deadpan presser came during Leach's eighth and final season at the helm with Washington State. Leach spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Mississippi State. The No. 22 Bulldogs are scheduled to play against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl at noon ET on Jan. 2, with defensive coordinator Zach Arnett taking over.
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired
The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Rips The Celtics After Second Straight Blowout Loss
The Boston Celtics are facing a rough stretch for the first time this season after starting out as the best team in the NBA. The Celtics sit atop the standings at the moment but have fallen to a tough 0-2 stretch after a dominant win over the Phoenix Suns. After...
Comments / 2