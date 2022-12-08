ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys

Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it. Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott On Sunday

The Cowboys are currently trailing the Texans, 23-20, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has not been good. He's fumbled and thrown two interceptions. If the Cowboys are going to make a run in the playoffs, they're going to need Prescott to play...
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs

Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Bill Belichick & Pam Anderson story

Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is apparently a big fan of actress and model Pamela Anderson. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, speaking on Monday night’s episode of The Manningcast, revealed a hilarious Belichick Pro Bowl selection during his playing career that centered on Anderson. “Pamela Anderson-Bill...
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Eagles, Titans Punishment

The week's NFL fines continued with Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree being hit up for his roughing the passer penalty against the Eagles last week. But as Titans writer John Glennon points out, Eagles DB Marcus Epps didn't receive anything for his unnecessary roughness flag that resulted in a concussion for Tennessee rookie Treylon Burks.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Linked To Another Veteran Wide Receiver

The dream of Odell Beckham Jr. taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys this year seems to be dying, but America's Team has reportedly not given up on adding help at wide receiver. NFL Network's Jane Slater, who covers the Cowboys, shared an intriguing update for fans on her Instagram...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Remembering Mike Leach's iconic 2019 press conference

The hilarious, deadpan presser came during Leach's eighth and final season at the helm with Washington State. Leach spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Mississippi State. The No. 22 Bulldogs are scheduled to play against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl at noon ET on Jan. 2, with defensive coordinator Zach Arnett taking over.
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy