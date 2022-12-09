Oh, sick: Remnant 2 announced

At The Game Awards today, Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games announced Remnant 2, a sequel to 2019 co-op shooter Remnant: From the Ashes. It might be my favorite reveal of the night, despite how great Space Marine 2 looks .

Now that I think of it, Remnant: From the Ashes might be my favorite game of 2019. That's a bold statement to make about the same year that Sekiro and Disco Elysium released, but it's what I had the most fun with: I played up to the final boss with the same two friends, and even though we got frustrated at points, I loved wandering through its weird supernatural world, shooting my friends to annoy them, and coming up with strategies to beat its bosses.

As an example that illustrates the kind of game Remnant is, at one point a boss we were fighting seemed to leave its arena. At first we thought the game had bugged out (which wouldn't have been surprising), but then we discovered the boss had actually escaped and murdered an important NPC. I love a surprise like that.

The bosses in Remnant 2 look even wilder than before: One appears to be an enormous blue elf with a halo. Excellent.

"Remnant 2 evolves the co-op survival shooter with new unseen worlds filled with deadly surprises and encounters," reads the game's announcement. "Join the battle to save humanity in a dynamically generated world filled with branching quest lines, unique loot, and overwhelming odds that encourage exploration and replayability either alone or in three-person co-op. Players will define their own playstyle with an expanded Archetype class system and a wide assortment of guns, armor, and special augmentations as they overcome hard-fought challenges to stave off humanity’s extinction."

Remnant 2 doesn't have a public release date yet, but its Steam page says it's "coming soon."

