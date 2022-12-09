ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks awesome in its first gameplay trailer

By Tyler Wilde
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gRrb_0jcghcKj00

Approximately one trillion Warhammer games have come out since the 2011 release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine , but despite the cult popularity of the third-person action-shooter, and its cliffhanger ending, there was no Space Marine 2. That will finally change next year, and at The Game Awards we finally saw what the long-awaited sequel's gameplay will look like.

As PC Gamer brand director Tim Clark put it in our work chat: "goty confirmed."

OK, OK, we won't really commit to calling Space Marine 2 our 2023 GOTY until we've actually played the thing, but our typical cautions against pre-release hype are hard to make in good faith when a trailer looks this good, at least if you're a stompy space marines and Imperial Gothic architecture.

Space Marine 2 is being developed by Saber Interactive, "the team and engine behind World War Z," as publisher Focus Entertainment puts it. World War Z wasn't our favorite co-op zombie shooter ever—we gave it a 60% in our review —but it wound up being a modest hit that remains well-liked in its current "Aftermath" iteration and the tech behind its hordes of enemies was impressive.

Space Marine 2 will see the return of Captain Titus, who's been demoted to lieutenant, and is now voiced by English actor Clive Standen . (Titus was played by Mark Strong in the original game.) He's still got that sweet stomp move, and a jump pack, which was one of the best things about the original.

Space Marine 2 will release on PC and consoles next year, says Focus. That's a wide window, but it's narrower than the "TBA" we had before.

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna

At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
murphysmultiverse.com

New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’

While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
DBLTAP

How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2

With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
SVG

Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
Gizmodo

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy