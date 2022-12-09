Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks awesome in its first gameplay trailer

Approximately one trillion Warhammer games have come out since the 2011 release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine , but despite the cult popularity of the third-person action-shooter, and its cliffhanger ending, there was no Space Marine 2. That will finally change next year, and at The Game Awards we finally saw what the long-awaited sequel's gameplay will look like.

As PC Gamer brand director Tim Clark put it in our work chat: "goty confirmed."

OK, OK, we won't really commit to calling Space Marine 2 our 2023 GOTY until we've actually played the thing, but our typical cautions against pre-release hype are hard to make in good faith when a trailer looks this good, at least if you're a stompy space marines and Imperial Gothic architecture.

Space Marine 2 is being developed by Saber Interactive, "the team and engine behind World War Z," as publisher Focus Entertainment puts it. World War Z wasn't our favorite co-op zombie shooter ever—we gave it a 60% in our review —but it wound up being a modest hit that remains well-liked in its current "Aftermath" iteration and the tech behind its hordes of enemies was impressive.

Space Marine 2 will see the return of Captain Titus, who's been demoted to lieutenant, and is now voiced by English actor Clive Standen . (Titus was played by Mark Strong in the original game.) He's still got that sweet stomp move, and a jump pack, which was one of the best things about the original.

Space Marine 2 will release on PC and consoles next year, says Focus. That's a wide window, but it's narrower than the "TBA" we had before.