ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 16 is likely coming to PC next December

By Wes Fenlon
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7sYH_0jcghYkh00

During Thursday's Game Awards ceremony, FF14 & Final Fantasy 16 producer Yoshi-P introduced a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 titled "Revenge." Most importantly, the trailer ended with a release date that Square has been holding back on announcing for the last year and change. It's out on June 22, 2023.

On PS5, at least.

Final Fantasy 16 was announced in 2020 with some fine print saying it was a console exclusive "not available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5." Since then Square Enix hasn't talked about the PC version, and this trailer continues that trend—but there is a bit of fine print at the end saying "not available on other platforms until December 31, 2023."

Sounds like we might be ringing in New Years 2024 with Final Fantasy 16 on PC, then.

As for the trailer, it's full of familiar sights from Final Fantasy 16 at this point, including massive summons battling it out and protagonist Clive doing some real spinny attacks. I feel like I've seen enough of the game at this point, but I can't deny that the little bit of the Final Fantasy prelude coming in on the horns at the end there got me real jazzed.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5

Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Digital Trends

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion works best as a portable game

With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion’s release date fast approaching, you may be debating what platform to buy it on. It’ll launch on everything from PC to Nintendo Switch, and there’s a fair reason to get it on each. A PS5 or Xbox Series X copy will provide a smooth, reliable experience, while a PC copy will allow you to run it at ultra-high frame rates if you so desire.
The Verge

Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol

The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 16 release date at The Game Awards

Naoki Yoshida previously made a teasing comment about surprising fans with how early in summer 2023 the Final Fantasy 16 release date would be, and it turns out he wasn’t joking. Square Enix will launch Final Fantasy 16 on June 22, 2022, for PlayStation 5, almost as early in summer as you can get. Square Enix made no mention of releasing Final Fantasy 16 on other platforms, including PC, as the RPG is a console exclusive for at least six months after launch.
msn.com

PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Polygon

Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes

It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
hypebeast.com

Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer

Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
IGN

UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer

UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
IGN

The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March

Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
Polygon

FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023

Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
The Verge

The developers of Celeste debut the first trailer for their next game, Earthblade

Extremely OK Games, the makers of the beloved indie platformer Celeste, shared a first trailer for the studio’s next game, Earthblade, at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. In Earthblade, you play as a character named Nevoa as you explore a “free-roaming, dynamically-loading map,” according to an email sent shortly after the trailer debuted. The game has 2D pixel graphics to Celeste, but Earthblade looks to take place in a more fantasy-inspired world.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy