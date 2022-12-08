Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Related
Retired Arkansas Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal recounts escorting ‘McDonough 3,’ James Meredith in popular podcast
Herschel Garner did not know why he was being sent to New Orleans in 1960. He only knew the U.S. Marshals had a special assignment for him.
Light Reading
Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Arkansas stimulus checks: How to be eligible for $1,500 before Christmas?
This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus checks to eligible teachers in the amount of $1,500 in time for the holidays. This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus stimulus checks to eligible teachers $1,500 in time for the holidays.
KTLO
Arkansas changes social studies course order
Arkansas public school students and their teachers will see changes in the order of their history and geography courses as the result of newly revised state standards in social studies. Geography, which is now taught in seventh grade, will become a course for the state’s fifth graders. And the first...
kuaf.com
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs 'PACT Act Week of Action' in Arkansas
A new bipartisan law known as the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics” or PACT Act is rolling out across the country, including in Arkansas. The PACT Act provides medical care and benefits to generations of Veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military. Two experts with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System provide guidance on the new law. They and others will also field questions at an in-person town hall Thursday, December 15 from 4 – 7pm at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock. Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks is hosting a virtual PACT Act town hall Wednesday, December 14 at 10am.
KATV
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to reappoint Arkansas' secretary of agriculture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intent to reappoint the state's secretary of the Department of Agriculture. In a news release, Sanders said her intention was to reappoint Secretary Wes Ward to his position as the agriculture head and called agriculture the "backbone of Arkansas' economy."
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
Kait 8
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
ualrpublicradio.org
Family Council, Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families outline legislative priorities
The Arkansas Legislature is gearing up for its regular session at the beginning of the year, and many groups and organizations will be pushing changes in state laws. Family Council President Jerry Cox and Laura Kellams, NWA Director for Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families, discussed with Talk Business & Politics what their groups’ legislative priorities will be during the next session.
Kait 8
Dec. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning off chilly and it doesn’t look to warm up much today. Clouds will stick around, but we should stay dry. The good news is that the severe weather...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
KTLO
Suit on in-home care in Arkansas allowed to go forward; Yellville woman joined as plaintiff
A lawsuit that a Yellville woman joined contending Arkansas is improperly reducing and terminating in-home services for elderly and disabled people will go forward after a federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s denial of a motion to dismiss the suit. Ginger Dearmore joined the lawsuit filed...
ualrpublicradio.org
Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting
The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
KTLO
Arkansas Department of Education announces new initiative for middle school students
The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Office of Computer Science has announced a new program, “Read, Code, Create” for middle school students and teachers around the state. Training will be provided to teachers where they will receive hands-on experiences in content integration through reading, coding and creating. In...
Kait 8
Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
5newsonline.com
Jacolby Criswell, former North Carolina QB and Morrilton native, commits to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks landed a big commitment from the transfer portal Saturday, one that brings an Arkansas native home. Jacolby Criswell, former North Carolina quarterback, and Morrilton native, committed to the Razorbacks. He made the announcement on Twitter saying "Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get to work with the boys!"
Kait 8
Arkansas sees a rise in hate crimes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries. “I am scared to walk out of my house, and it was worse when I started...
tsu.edu
Summer Salutatorian Ryan Davis Preparing for Life of Service
Ryan R. Davis, a native of Little Rock, Ark., graduated in the summer of 2022 as the salutatorian with a 3.75 GPA. While a student in the School of Communication, the broadcast journalism major spent time reporting on high profile local stories such as interviewing victims of the Travis Scott Astroworld incident and the family of George Floyd during the football stadium dedication at Jack Yates High School where Floyd graduated.
Arkansas advocates push for expanded child tax credits
The child tax credit expansion is being considered by Congress during the lame duck session. Senior Policy Analyst with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families (AACF) Bruno Showers said many Arkansas families are in need of keeping more money in their pockets.
Comments / 0